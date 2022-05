Kate Tracey: Hierarchy can uphold form with Ehraz

"Hierarchy's sixth-place finish in the Grade 2 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint was another brilliant effort on his final two-year-old outing. He reappeared with a solid second behind Go Bears Go in the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes over Ascot's 6f trip. He held the reopposing Ehraz by nearly two-lengths behind in third which is form likely to be upheld.

"Hierarchy's career best performance came over this course and distance last season and this son of Mehmas is a solid contender back here with the best form on offer in the race."

No. 3 (2) Hierarchy (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: Savvy bet at Newmarket

"An impressive winner at Pontefract, Savvy Victory took his chance in the Chester Vase last time and ran as well as could have been expected - the handicapper actually raised him 4lb for it - despite maybe not seeing out the extended 1m4f trip.

"The return to 1m2f will suit and, though his knee action suggests softer ground could be more welcome, he simply looks too big a price to ignore in a race full of unknowns."

No. 6 (7) Savvy Victory (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 17 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: Very Bright chance of following up

"The six-year-old Shine So Bright (Newmarket, 15:00) has been a fine horse for his connections, most memorably getting the better of the mighty Laurens in a pulsating finish to the City of York Stakes at York back in 2019.

"He hasn't managed to scale the same heights since and has slipped down the ratings as a result, but he showed that there is still plenty of fire in his belly when capitalising on a career-low mark to make a winning return to action in a valuable handicap over this course-and-distance last month."

No. 3 (8) Shine So Bright SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 102

Ryan Moore: Mother Earth will strike if Baaeed brings his B-game

"Baaeed is the one we all have to beat if he comes here on his A-game on his return, and he can maybe still run 7lb off it and get away with it. But the rest can only concentrate on their own performances and we know Mother Earth is very likely to run her race.

"She is a Classic winner, and a dual Group 1 scorer, and we were delighted with her reappearance win at the Curragh back in March as we thought she would need that. We are race-fit and in good nick, so we are here and able if the favourite doesn't perform to his best, for whatever reason. Drying ground after Wednesday's rain is a plus, for all she handles easier going."