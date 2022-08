Kevin Blake: Outbox can send backers home happy



Newbury, 14:30 - Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Kevin Blake: "My approach to the race is driven by the pace map, as it would appear that Outbox has a very good chance of getting the lead to himself. While he may be the oldest runner in the field as a seven-year-old, he was a late bloomer that produced his career-best effort as recently as last year.

"He showed that he retains plenty of ability when winning a very valuable contest at Doha in February and again when a good third in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket in April. His most recent effort in the Belmont Gold Cup is easy to forgive as everything that could went wrong did. He has been freshened up since then and with the promise of an uncontested lead, he rates as a very interesting proposition."

No. 2 (5) Outbox SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Daryl Carter: Chindit is the standout candidate at Newbury

Newbury, 15:35 - Hungerford Stakes

Daryl Carter: "Chindit is the class act in the field and fast ground is what he wants. Outside of Group 1 company, he has won six of his eight starts. He has a different dynamic to cope with today, and he is still a very useful animal.

"The concern midweek was the drop back in trip to seven furlongs. Still, there is enough pace in this contest to suit a strong stayer at the trip, and he has hardly hit the line hard over 1m, so the drop back could easily see further improvement."

No. 1 (4) Chindit (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Luxembourg looking to build on Guineas

Curragh, 16:05 - Fitzdares Royal Whip Stakes

Ryan Moore: "He has obviously been off a long time and you wouldn't expect him to be cherry ripe, but we have obviously been happy with his recent progress, as his fitness is built back up after his injury.

"I thought he ran a great race to finish third in the Guineas, especially as his winning chance was compromised when stumbling early, and we were obviously looking forward to running him in the Derby. That Guineas form has worked out well and hopefully he can take this en route to better things, but let's get this race out of the way first. He has been off a fair while now."