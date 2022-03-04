Naps of the Day: Grow your Cheltenham free bet pot this Saturday

This weekend is your last chance to qualify for this week's free £10 bet for the Cheltenham Festival.

"Glen Forsa probably wouldn't mind the rain staying away, as the combination of 2m6f and better ground saw him return to winning ways at Musselburgh last time. He handles soft fine too though, and the further step back in distance, this time to 2m4f, is seen as another positive. A 5lb rise for the latest success was fair, and we all know what a promising horse he was two or three years ago."

"I'm hoping that Espoir De Romay can prove his class with a dominant display. He is the highest rated horse in the contest with a mark of 160. However, even as the clear best horse in the race on ratings, he's still able to receive 4lb from Windsor Avenue and 6lb from Nuts Well."

"The Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (Kelso, 15:15) is the main event of the day and the Stuart Crawford-trained Saint D'Oroux makes plenty of appeal. The six-year-old has shown up very well in a few highly-competitive handicaps, namely when a close third in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020 and when third in the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last year."



"Captain Destiny is a lovely prospect who ran a race full of promise on his debut at Newbury in January when second to Authorised Speed who had very smart form.

"He was doing all his best work in the last half mile and should again give a good account on Saturday. I really like Captain Destiny who is not really a bumper horse and will not come into his own until he goes hurdling in the autumn."