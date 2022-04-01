- Trainer: William Young Jnr
- Jockey: Derek Fox
- Age: 11
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 119
Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday at Ayr and Newbury
Get the best bets for Ayr and Newbury with Kevin Blake and Kate Tracey on the Scottish National as well as Paul Nicholls' insight on his Saturday runners...
"Sabrina came good in a first time tongue tie at Wincanton on her handicap debut over a trip a month ago. She has a sound each way chance in a competitive handicap."
Tony Calvin: Ardera Cross's price is too big to ignore
"The course stalwart Ardrea Cross comes here in good form, having won comfortably on his penultimate start, and he again ran very well when third here last time considering the extended 2m4f in soft ground would not be his optimum.
"I like the angle of him stepping down in trip on better ground (a lot of his best form has come on soft/heavy, but he has fair runs on good and good to soft) but let's get back to the fact he effectively races off 119 here, instead of his current mark of 100."
Back Ardera Cross Ayr 13:15 @ 65.064/1
Kate Tracey: Dusart can outclass his rivals
"I'm expecting Dusart to prove the best horse in the race. He is the market leader at the time of writing at 3.5 which I still think looks a fair price about an unexposed seven-year-old with an awful lot of improvement still to come.
"Dusart has had a very uncharacteristic career so far for a horse trained by Nicky Henderson. He began life over hurdles where he won at Newbury in November 2020, overturning Soaring Glory in the process. He returned from five months off the track to run in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on just his second ever start. He ran a blinder to finish third behind Belfast Banter and Do Your Job considering how green he still was, understandably so."
Back Dusart Ayr 13:50 @ 3.55/2
Paul Nicholls: Sabrina has a sound each-way chance
"Sabrina came good in a first time tongue tie at Wincanton on her handicap debut over a trip a month ago. Although she was a bit green and raced lazily at times she was doing all her best work at the finish and probably won with a bit in hand. As long as the ground at Newbury isn't too quick I expect her to run tidily from 2lbs out of the handicap.
Back Sabrina Newbury 14:45 @ 8.615/2
Kevin Blake: Back Win My Wings to live up to her name
"The one I like in the Scottish National is the Christian Williams-trained Win My Wings. The nine-year-old has only had seven runs over fences and had long shaped as though being worth a try at a marathon trip prior to getting her chance to do so in the Eider Chase at Newcastle last time.
"She duly produced a much-improved performance to win in great style. She jumped and travelled with notable fluency and could be called the winner a long way from home. The biggest issue that Ryan Mania had was that she was travelling so well that she ended up in front too soon and idled throughout the closing stages."
Back Win My Wings win Ayr 15:35 @ 10.09/1
Timeform: Expect a bold showing from Stormy Judge
"Stormy Judge ended last season with an impressive victory at Navan (3m). Only twice raced since and really caught the eye when fifth in 3m handicap at Naas 20 days ago. Irish challenger is brother to last year's third Mister Fogpatches and a bold showing is very much on the cards now his stamina is drawn out further."
Back Stormy Judge Ayr 15:35 @ 11.010/1
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Ayr 2nd Apr (4m Grd3 Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 2 April, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kittys Light
|Win My Wings
|Stormy Judge
|The Ferry Master
|Cool Mix
|Ashtown Lad
|Major Dundee
|Fantastikas
|The Wolf
|One More Fleurie
|History Of Fashion
|Via Dolorosa
|El Paso Wood
|Jersey Bean
|Hill Sixteen
|Innisfree Lad
|Chirico Vallis
|Court Master
|Streets Of Doyen
|Ask A Honey Bee
|Vintage Clouds
|Fidux
|Prime Venture
|Strong Economy
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today