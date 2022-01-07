To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Naps of the Day: Best horse racing tips for Saturday

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Horse racing hurdles action at Wincanton
The ITV cameras head to Wincanton on Saturday and we have tips & insight on the action

Get the Saturday Naps from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and Kate Tracey for the racing at Sandown and Wincanton as well as exclusive insight from Paul Nicholls on his runners...

Tony Calvin: "I do not think this handicap will take much winning, so I am happy to go in again at 6s on Apple Rock. I see him as more of a 4s chance myself."

Paul Nicholls: Flemenstide has improved plenty since Ascot win

Paul says: "He is a nice, big scopey type who won his bumper last season and will make a decent chaser. While we have had to be patient with him because he needed time there was much to like about the way he won on his debut over hurdles at Ascot in November despite running green. He was very strong at the finish, has improved tonnes since then and has sound claims of defying a penalty at Wincanton."

Back Flemenstide in the 12:55 at Wincanton

Tolworth Novices' Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform says: "Constitution Hill is an Irish point recruit who created a really good impression when making a winning start over hurdles in a C&D novice five weeks ago, travelling strongly and quickening clear. Very exciting prospect.

"Shallwehaveonemore made impressive winning bumper debut at Kempton in March and shaped with plenty of promise when second on Ascot hurdle debut, form which has been boosted by the third winning since. Sure to improve."

Constitution Hill is heavy favourite @ 1.384/11

Tony Calvin: Happy with a second bite of the Apple

Tony says: "I put up Apple Rock win-only at 8/1 ante-post on Tuesday, so I was very happy to see him confirmed for the 2m5f handicap hurdle. And I think he remains a bet at 7.06/1 or bigger on the Exchange, for those new to the party. He is also 6/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook, and that is where I will recommend him. Either option will suffice, though.

"The case I made for him in the ante-post column on Tuesday stands, so I will pretty much re-state that here. I do not think this handicap will take much winning, so I am happy to go in again at 6s. I see him as more of a 4s chance myself."

Back Apple Rock @ 7.06/1

Kevin Blake: O'Brien's veteran can be delivered late on

Kevin says: "Final Nudge has been lightly raced since becoming eligible for veterans' races, but he returned from a summer break in fine form to win a leg of this series at Warwick under a well-judged ride from Paddy Brennan.

Aidan O'Brien 956.jpg

"He beat a few of his rivals in this contest that day and the form got a boost with the third home Head To The Stars winning his next start in an open handicap chase at Ludlow."

Back Final Nudge @ 6.5011/2

Kate Tracey: Hermes Boy can deliver the goods

Kate says: "Hermes Boy has been a fascinating character to follow in his short career so far. He was third on debut in a Bangor bumper which was unusual to see from a Jane Williams runner. Williams usually likes to send her horses straight over obstacles so they can do their learning on the job that way. So straight away he stood out as something a little different.

"He made his hurdle debut at Worcester where he finished second after hanging and looking very awkward in the hands of Chester Williams who essentially, had to strangle him in the finish to keep him straight. He was certainly eye-catching though and straight away it was apparent what ability lay under the bonnet to be unleashed at some point."

Back Hermes Boy @ 3.02/1

