Tony Calvin: Rainbow Dreamer to shine at Newbury



Newbury, 14:21 - Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes

"The temptation to side with horses that you know well is probably not the wisest tipping stance , but Rainbow Dreamer does have a lot going for him in the 2m handicap, especially as he was not ridden to best advantage last time.

"Admittedly he was a bit too keen for his own good at Newcastle last time but I think he got a poor ride, making a bold move on the outside at halfway and then being sent on too early in the straight. Regular pilot Hollie Doyle (she has been on board for five of his last seven wins) is back on board here and I suspect she will give him a more patient ride."

Kate Tracey: Big price and ideal rating make Hurricane Ali a bet

Market Rasen, 14:41 - Summer Handicap Hurdle

"The trends have landed me on two horses in this 11-runner line-up. The first being Hurricane Ali who is available at 13.012/1 which looks too big a price to ignore for this very in-form horse. John Mackie's six-year-old is running off a fair mark of 123 which is an ideal rating for this race.

"I'm hoping he adopts his usual running style of being ridden with restraint in this race which he put into practise last time out at Cartmel. He was foiled in his bid for a hattrick in that run but he had been upped in grade into a Class 2 Handicap Hurdle which was a very competitive race."

No. 6 Hurricane Ali (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 123

Kevin Blake: : Ambassador looks a Great each-way bet at Newbury

Newbury, 14:56 - Hackwood Stakes

"The Hackwood Stakes is a notably strong race for the grade and no one would glance twice if it had Group 2 status attached to it. There isn't quite as much pace on paper as one might expect, so I'm inclined towards one that is likely to race in the first half of the field and that is the Ed Walker-trained Great Ambassador.

"The five-year-old has long been held in very high regard and made substantial strides up through the sprint handicap ranks last season. He was notably unlucky to be beaten when sent off the short-priced favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup, easily beating off 22 of his rivals only to be nutted by one that raced alone on the opposite side of the track. That effort off a mark of 106 very much stamped him as a Group-class sprinter in the making."

No. 3 (11) Great Ambassador SBK 16/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Saturday Irish Racing Tips: Three to back on Irish Oaks day at the Curragh

Curragh, 15:10 - Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes

"Mooneista will be popular on the back of her excellent fourth to Aussie speed machine Nature Strip at Royal Ascot last time. However, less than half a length behind her that day was Equilateral, who didn't have as smooth a trip and was returning from the best part of 15 months off.

"Charlie Hills' smooth-travelling sprinter shaped there as if he was at least as good as ever but he never got chance to show it in listed company at Sandown last time, where he got into all sorts of trouble before finishing to good effect down the outside.

"That was some effort - beaten just 2 lengths behind Raasel, who is very much a sprinter on the up - and it's not too much of a stretch to say Equilateral would have gone very close to beating that one without the trouble he suffered."

No. 1 (8) Equilateral SBK 4/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Andrew Asquith: Rogue can win Super Sprint

Newbury, 15:30 - Super Sprint Stakes

"Rogue Spirit displayed plenty of speed when making all to win on debut at Beverley in May and almost repeated the feat when caught only in the dying strides in a useful event over the same course and distance later that month.

"That form has worked out incredibly well with the winner going on to finish fourth in the Windsor Castle Stakes, and the third running out a convincing winner of the Norfolk Stakes, both at Royal Ascot.

"Rogue Spirit has completed a simple task at Wolverhampton since, doing only what was needed, and he remains with plenty of potential back on turf. Big chance."

No. 13 (18) Rogue Spirit SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Toy can challenge Emily Upjohn in the Irish Oaks

Curragh, 15:45 - The Irish Oaks

"Obviously, Emily Upjohn will take plenty of beating here but hopefully the step up to 1m4f will unlock the talent we believe Toy has. I know she comes from a great family, most of whom excelled at a mile, but she is a Galileo and maybe she has found it all happening a bit too quick for her over shorter trips, though her run in the French 1000 Guineas in particular was a fair effort.

"She has a stone and more to find with the favourite, but we believe she is better than she has shown to date."