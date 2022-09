Kevin Blake Saturday Racing Tips: Bayside Boy looks a big price at Haydock



Haydock, 13:45 - Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes

"The one I like is the Roger Varian-trained Bayside Boy. The son of New Bay beat Reach For The Moon when they met in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster a year ago and while he has been a bit hit and miss this season, first-time blinkers look to be a worthwhile addition. This race should set up very well for him and he looks too big of a price relative to Reach For The Moon."

No. 5 (4) Bayside Boy (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 110

Kate Tracey: Back Baldomero to bounce back at Kempton

Kempton, 14:40 - London Mile Series Final Handicap

"Baldomero was far from disgraced on his latest outing despite finishing last of the six runners in a Newcastle Class 2 Handicap at the end of June. He's been given a freshen up since then and has been eased 1lb by the handicapper.

"He should be ready to go despite the 72-day absence and has further assistance with Frederick Larson's 5lb claim off his back. From a good draw in stall three, he's likely to be ridden prominently tracking the pace once more and can bounce back to winning ways at a fair price."

No. 6 (3) Baldomero (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

Ryan Moore: Tactical has strong course form and is weighted to go well

Ascot, 15:10 - National Racehorse Week Handicap

"He probably didn't quite run up his best here last time, but he wasn't beaten far and he is on a mark off which he can be competitive. He is 2lb lower than when a good sixth for me at Royal Ascot, a race in which he could have finished a bit closer with a better passage, so he is one of a few in here weighted to go well, with the first-time tongue-tie hopefully a positive."

No. 2 (14) Tactical SBK 14/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 103

Tony Calvin: Three cheers if Harry wins the Betfair Sprint Cup

Haydock, 15:30 - Betfair Sprint Cup

"I am going to give Harry Three, in 14, a chance to bounce back from a slightly disappointing 4-length 10th in the Maurice de Gheest last time.

"To be fair, that wasn't a bad effort considering he was stepping up to Group 1 company from Listed level in one fell swoop, and I also think he was disadvantaged by racing a touch freely and seeing far too much daylight on the near side at Deauville."