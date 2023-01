Tolworth Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1) (Class 1)

"Tahmuras (14:25 Sandown) has made a great start over hurdles and and kept on strongly at the finish in a Listed race last time at Haydock where his jumping was very slick. While this Grade 1 event looks competitive it was always the plan for Tahmuras who keeps galloping and will be well suited by the testing nature of Sandown on soft ground."

No. 7 Tahmuras (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

Veterans' Handicap Chase (Series Final) (2) (Class 2)

"Crosspark (15:00 Sandown) has form figures of 2226 here, with a length second in this race off a 6lb higher mark in 2021 on his dance card, and the sixth came in the bet365 Gold Cup. Testing ground holds no fears for him and his comeback run at Haydock, off a lengthy absence, was promising enough. He nearly trebled in price to a Betfair SP of 70.0 in the final few minutes of trading that day, but he ran well for a long way.

"And that was a very strong handicap (in the context of this race anyway), with runner-up The Big Breakaway finishing second in the Welsh National and the third, Rapper, sluicing up at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. The winner, Fontaine Collonges, ran okay at Kempton over Christmas, too."

No. 2 Crosspark SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Nick Kent

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 13

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 142

Veterans' Handicap Chase (Series Final) (2) (Class 2)

Kevin says: "The 12-year-old Ballyandy (15:00 Sandown) has been a magnificent horse over the years, winning the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival back in 2016 and adding a couple of other high-profile successes to his name since then.

"Despite being 12, Ballyandy has only had seven runs over fences, a product of his jumping not being the best when he initially tried them as a novice. However, he belatedly returned to chasing in his last two starts and his jumping held up quite well, allowing him to run very well in a veterans chase at Perth prior to finding the drop to two-and-a-half miles to be too sharp for him on his latest start at Cheltenham."