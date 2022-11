Paul Nicholls has great each-way chance

TC says Deyrann disrespected by market

Kevin backs Shearer to strike

Kate thinks 33/1 outsider has strong claims

Timeform's Cheltenham Nap

14:20 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Gold Cup

"The thing that immediately strikes you when looking at the Paddy Power Gold Cup (14:20, Cheltenham) is that there are a shedload of forward-goers in the race, and there is no shortage of potential winners too, as it is devilishly competitive.

"I won't bore you by reeling off that list, as it is basically all of the 16-strong field, but I happen to feel that Deyrann De Carjac - or car-crash, as he has become known after a winless spell heading back to November 2019 - is being slightly disrespected in the market."

No. 16 Deyrann De Carjac (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 130

"Il Ridoto (14:20, Cheltenham) had a wind op in the summer because his breathing was troubling him last season. Our horses tend to improve a lot from four to five and a fast run handicap like the Paddy Power will suit him a lot better than small field novice chases. He certainly seems to have progressed and he looks to have a great each-way chance over this trip which he now needs."

No. 12 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 140

14:55 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle

"Shearer (14:55, Cheltenham) was a promising sort in bumpers, being considered good enough to run in the Champion Bumper in which he was beaten 23 lengths behind Sir Gerhard. His novice hurdle campaign was a bit disappointing in that context, but Paul Nicholls has said that Shearer was struggling on and off with sore shins for much of the campaign and that most likely held him back from showing his full ability.

"With a summer break under his belt, Shearer has returned a much-improved horse this season, winning both his starts in staying novice hurdles in fine style, with the latter success coming over this course and distance."

No. 3 Shearer (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 139

15:30 Cheltenham - Intermediate Handicap Hurdle

"Five-year-old Bourbali (15:30, Cheltenham) has been readily dismissed in the market despite only one lesser run on his reappearance which can be forgiven. He signed off last season in cracking form, bringing up a hat-trick in the Spring in a Class 3 handicap hurdle. He has won four of his eight starts in handicap company and is running off just a 2lb higher mark than for the latest win."

"Unanswered has been brought along steadily over hurdles, not threatening on his first three starts and never dangerous in a big, competitive field on his handicap debut in this sphere at Naas in March.

"However, he showed improved form on the Flat afterwards, and transferred that progress switched back to hurdles when opening his account in this sphere at Punchestown in May. That was a low-grade race, but he won with plenty in hand despite suffering some interference, and he has won again on the Flat since. He warmed up for this assignment nicely with a spin round the Curragh last month and he is potentially very well handicapped returned to this sphere."