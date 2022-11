Paul Nicholls happy with Frodon at Wincanton

Paul Nicholls happy with Frodon at Wincanton Gets the nod from Kevin Blake

12:50 Doncaster - Wentworth Stakes

"Volatile Analyst's trainer (12:50 Doncaster) has had a couple of near-misses of late (a pair beaten a head and ½ length into second), and this horse has had excuses for three of those four latest runs. He has lost shoes on two occasions, and he finished lame when we last saw him in the Ayr Gold Cup in September.

"And it is worth remembering he was rated 105 after winning the Cammidge Trophy in this grade over course and distance in March - he actually beat the then 109-rated Diligent Harry a head off levels - and that form gives him more than a squeak in ground that he loves."

No. 7 (8) Volatile Analyst (Usa) SBK 20/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

13:50 Wincanton - Badger Beer Handicap Chase

"Frodon (13:50 Wincanton) is a legend and I was planning to take him back to Down Royal for the Grade 1 Chase he won in gutsy style a year ago. But he doesn't want deep ground so it made sense to switch him to the Badger Beer close to home. An injury he sustained at the Cheltenham Festival meant we couldn't run him again last season and we also re-cauterised his palate over the summer.

"He was back in training on July 1 and the handicapper has tempted us to run him in a handicap after dropping him 6lbs to a mark of 158. Frodon will love the ground at Wincanton and will be much better carrying a big weight in a handicap I always target rather than slogging round in testing conditions at Down Royal. I'm very happy with him."

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 158

"Frodon showed that his fire still burned bright by winning the Down Royal Champion Chase on his return to action last season and while his three other runs later that campaign were not as encouraging, the British handicapper (as has become the eye-catching form in the last year) has dished out some very generous treatment to him and dropped him a total of 9lb for those three runs."

Aintree 14:11 - Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

"One True King (Aintree 14:11) who is a big, strapping seven-year-old gelding and has yet to really fulfil his potential. I've been tracking this horse ever since his bumper days where, even then, he looked tailormade for a fence. This may well be the kind of test he will take to.

He is one of many horses running from out of the handicap here due to Two For Gold being in this race on a mark of 159. One True King is 2lb wrong at the weights as a result which isn't the end of the world.

No. 8 One True King (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 131

17:50 Keeneland - Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly And Mare Turf

"Tuesday (17:50 Keeneland) is an Oaks winner and a filly who finished a length second to the Arc winner Alpinista in the Yorkshire Oaks. Indeed, those two performances make her the form horse in this race.

"Her recent starts have not come up to that level, but she clearly hasn't run badly, and the other potential negative is the step down in trip given her best form has come over 1m4f. But we are talking about a filly who was placed in the English and Irish Guineas earlier in the season - the Newmarket run coming on quick ground - so I think she will handle it okay. But we will see. I'm happy with her draw in five."