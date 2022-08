Kevin Blake: Crazy just needs a bit more Luck



13:35, Ascot - Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises Classified Stakes

"Crazy Luck has looked better than ever in recent starts, winning handicaps at Newbury and Chester to take her up to a career-high mark. However, she hit a number of bumps on the road in her latest start at Goodwood last week as she got no luck in running at all and endured a torrid passage. That run can safely be forgiven and she may well be capable of resuming her progression when getting more luck.

"This will be her first run over a trip further than six furlongs in almost two years, but she has won over seven furlongs in the past and shapes as though she should be effective back over it. She rates as a very interesting contender and should be capable of running a big race."

No. 3 (4) Crazy Luck SBK 17/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: -

Daryl Carter: Return of the mac can see punters profit

14:25, Haydock - Betfred 'Play Fred's £5 Million' Handicap

"This is a blinding opportunity for Mr McCann to bounce back after a disappointing run in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. He has been given 51 days to get over those excursions, and this looks like a prime opportunity to dictate.

"A straight mile at Ascot was never his bag - he is like a greyhound and needs a bend to zip round. His season hasn't gone the way connections were hoping it would, but he has been flying high, and this is a drop into calmer waters on just his second start in a handicap."

No. 4 (3) Mr Mccann (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 99

Timeform: Grocer Jack to deliver goods again

15:00, Haydock - Rose Of Lancaster Stakes

"Grocer Jack produced a career best when winning a listed contest at Newbury three weeks ago, making all to win by nine lengths in totally dominant fashion. That was a very smart performance and a repeat of that form will give him every chance of following up in this Group Three.

"For context, Grocer Jack is 5lb clear of the rest on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there could be even more to come from him after just three starts for William Haggas (formerly trained in Germany by Waldemar Hickst)."

No. 5 (8) Grocer Jack (Ger) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 118

Ryan Moore: Bear has a Big chance

16:15, Curragh - Phoenix Stakes

"Just the six runners but you couldn't hope for a stronger Group 1 with the likes of Bradsell and Persian Force making the trip over. But we have a considerable pair lined up against them in Little Big Bear, my mount, and Blackbeard, and I'd have happily had ridden either.

"Blackbeard's 3-length defeat of The Antarctic in the Prix Robert Papin last time was obviously franked by the runner-up's win in Deauville earlier in the week, and he is the highest-rated in here, while Little Big Bear's Windsor Castle victory couldn't have worked out much better and he really was impressive here last time. He gave me a great feel."