Tony Calvin: Barron's Persuasion looks up for the Bunbury



Newmarket, 15:50 - Bunbury Cup

"Owner Laurence O'Kane likes to snaffle a big handicap, and I just wonder if Persuasion has been laid out for this valuable pot he won with Above The Rest (also trained by David Barron) in 2017.

"Barron has got him here on a good mark if so, some 2lb lower than when winning a strong handicap from subsequent winner Dulas at Haydock for Charlie Hills in April 2021 - it would have been 3lb but he is running off his old mark here - and his three runs this season have seen him progress each time."

No. 14 (16) Persuasion (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 30 Trainer: David & Nicola Barron

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 91

Kate Tracey: Drop down in trip should suit Brilliant Light

York, 16:05 - John Smiths Cup

"Brilliant Light has been a typical jetsetter for this yard where he's has two stints in Meydan where he hasn't fared overly well on either occasion- again, which can be typical of a runner from the bin Suroor operation.

"He returned to these shores in much better order to win at Ripon in May and backed that run up off a 4lb higher mark to finish fourth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was short of room on multiple occasions in that run so can be upgraded on that basis. He's able to run off the same mark here in a race that should play far more to his strengths as he drops down in trip by 2f."

No. 11 (1) Brilliant Light SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 96

Kevin Blake: Romantic Proposal looks overpriced for July Cup

Newmarket, 16:25 - July Cup

"The one I like is the Eddie Lynam-trained Romantic Proposal. The six-year-old was a slow burner, but really came to life last season culminating in victory in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

"She made a winning return in the Woodlands Stakes at Naas back in April and that performance suggested that she retains all of her ability."

No. 9 (7) Romantic Proposal (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Edward Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Timeform: July Cup runner-by-runner guide

Newmarket, 16:25 - July Cup

"Perfect Power is a classy performer who has been getting better throughout his short career and gained a deserved breakthrough at the top level when taking the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Takes on his elders now, but he's the one to beat."

No. 13 (8) Perfect Power (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: Concert Hall has plenty going for her at Belmont

Belmont, USA 21:06 UK time - Belmont Oaks

"I think it is fair to say that we haven't got especially lucky with the draw for Belmont, but Concert Hall still has plenty going for her, despite being berthed 10 of 10.

"She had the pace to finish third in the Irish 1000 Guineas and the stamina to finish fourth in the Oaks, and she shaped very well in the Group 1 Pretty Polly last time, staying on strongly into fourth after meeting trouble in running.

"She has never raced on anything quicker than good, so that is another question she has to answer if it does genuinely ride fast, but in terms of talent she is on a par with all of these, I think."