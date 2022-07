Tony Calvin: Prince a good price to upset favourite



Sandown, 14:25 - Coral Challenge

"I have no problem at all with Sinjaari being a relatively short favourite for the 1m handicap at 14:25, as he is 1lb lower than when flashing home to finish a good fifth in the Hunt Cup. But you'd struggle to argue he is a betting proposition, even at around 11/4, so Tahitian Prince is a low-level bet at 15.014/1 or bigger for me, win-only on the Exchange.

"I appreciate the 14s with the Betfair Sportsbook went on Thursday evening (into 10s there), but I would be loathe to go any lower than 15.014/1 myself, with 13.012/1 an absolute minimum. He has the profile of a horse that could be weak near the off, so you may be best holding on till you can match some 14s+ on the exchange."

No. 8 (11) Tahitian Prince (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sam Hitchcott

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 88

Kevin Blake: Old Stager has a chance in Old Newton Cup

Haydock, 15:15 - Old Newton Cup

"The first race of interest is the Old Newton Cup Handicap at Haydock (15:15). The William Haggas-trained Gaassee is a prohibitively short price and while the case for him is obvious, I'm going to take a swing at one at a much bigger price in the shape of the Andrew Balding-trained Morando.

"The nine-year-old has been around the block, but was a very smart horse in his prime, winning three times at Group 3 level. He has come right down the ratings in more recent times and is now 17lb lower than his career-high mark."

No. 6 (10) Morando (Fr) SBK 25/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 100

Ryan Moore: Bay Bridge could Eclipse rivals with career best

Sandown, 15:35 - The Eclipse

"We have lost a few from the five-day entries but it's still a very deep line-up. Vadeni and Native Trail are last-time-out Classic winners, Alenquer also won a Group 1 on his most recent start, and we know just how potent Mishriff and Lord North are on their day. Mishriff brings the best form to the table courtesy of his Juddmonte win last year. So Bay Bridge, who is the only horse in the field not to boast a Group 1 win, needs a career-best to be winning this.

"I am pretty sure the ability is there though, even in this company. He was very impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard by five lengths here on his return - and the runner-up came out and finished second in the Hardwicke, with the fourth also winning the Wolferton - and I don't think the winner, State Of Rest, got the credit he deserved when beating my colt at Royal Ascot last time."

No. 2 (2) Bay Bridge SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Kate Tracey: Step up in trip will suit Native Trail

Sandown, 15:35 - The Eclipse

"I'm siding with Native Trail who has been a wonderful racehorse in his career so far. The Eclipse is the first real chance to see the three-year-olds up against their elders and with the weight-for-age allowance they receive, they become all that more favoured.

"I'm hoping the younger generation can come to the fore in this year's race and that it'll be Charlie Appleby's charge who emerges best of all."