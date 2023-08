A Naas NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Naas NAP - 16:35 - Back Vauban

No. 4 (6) Vauban (Fr) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.79 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Vauban produced a performance of rare authority when winning the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last time, stretching right away from a good-quality field to land the spoils by seven and a half lengths.

This will be his first start in Group company on the Flat, but just a repeat of the form he showed at Ascot will give him every chance of following up. For context, he is 4 lb clear of his main form rival, Layfayette, on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

A high-class hurdler, Vauban has the potential to rate higher still in this sphere, with top-level assignments likely to be on the agenda before the end of the season.

Naas Next Best - 17:45 - Back Turbulence

No. 8 (3) Turbulence (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ross O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 72

Turbulence has been lightly raced so far this season, but he's shown more than enough on both his starts to suggest he's on a workable mark when everything falls right.

He returned from 10 weeks off with a good fourth at Killarney last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met trouble two furlongs out.

Dragon of Malta, who finished one place ahead of Turbulence at Killarney, gave the form a boost when winning at Galway on Saturday, so the omens are good for a big run from Ross O'Sullivan's six-year-old.

Naas Each-Way - 17:10 - Back Simplexity

No. 8 (20) Simplexity (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Simplexity shaped well when finishing fourth on his debut over this course and distance last month, making up ground in eye-catching fashion when the penny dropped.

Beaten only five lengths at the line, he is bred to be a precocious sort (by Invincible Army and a half-brother to several winners at sprint trips) and it will be no surprise if he makes above-average improvement with that run under his belt.

Trained by Ger Lyons, who won this race in 2021 with the useful Sacred Bridge, Simplexity shouldn't be underestimated in what is always a hugely competitive affair given the prize money on offer.