Cheltenham Free Bets

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Naas Racing Tips: Slip of The Tongue can confirm the form

Naas
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Naas

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Naas on Sunday.

"...he could have even more to offer and is fancied to follow up under top weight..."

NAP: Slip of The Tongue looks a good prospect

Slip of The Tongue - 14:20 Naas

Slip of The Tongue made a winning debut at Tipperary back in May, and improved in defeat on his next two starts, bumping into the likes of Saint Felicien and Teahupoo nonetheless. He got back on the up when defeating the reopposing Deploy The Getaway at Punchestown last time and he did especially well to hold off the challenge of that rival given he made a bad mistake at the final flight. Slip of The Tongue now has to concede 4 lb to Deploy The Getaway but he could have even more to offer and is fancied to follow up under top weight.

NEXT BEST: Jeremys Flame sets the standard

Jeremys Flame - 16:05 Naas

Jeremys Flame made the most of a good opportunity when opening her account over fences at this course in January and has done especially well since, finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 and scoring in good style at Thurles last time. She jumped well in the main on that occasion and was still in front on the bridle between the last two fences, just kept up to her work to win by five lengths. That performance suggests she is well up to winning a race of this nature and she represents a yard that are beginning to come back into form.

EACH-WAY: Minx Tiara could surprise

Minx Tiara - 14:55 Naas

A big-field handicap hurdle where Minx Tiara makes a fair bit of appeal having shaped better than the bare result at Leopardstown last month. She paid the price late on for racing too close to an overly strong pace, pressing the leader for much of the contest but picked up by three rivals who were ridden more patiently jumping the final flight. A more conservative ride should see her in a much better light.

GET £10 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

This is the last week to qualify for our Grow Your Cheltenham Roar offer. Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Money will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Slip of The Tongue @ 4.03/1 in the 14:20 Naas
Next Best - Back Jeremys Flame @ 2.26/5 in the 16:05 Naas
Each Way -

Naas 13th Mar (1m7f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 13 March, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Deploy The Getaway
Slip Of The Tongue
Vina Ardanza
Gypsy Island
Highland Charge
In From The Cold
Walnut Beach
Gatsby Grey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Naas 13th Mar (2m4f Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 13 March, 4.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jeremys Flame
Lifetime Ambition
West Cork Wildway
Delvino
Presenting Bonnie
Tullyhogue Fort
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips