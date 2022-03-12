Naas Racing Tips: Slip of The Tongue can confirm the form

NAP: Slip of The Tongue looks a good prospect

Slip of The Tongue - 14:20 Naas

Slip of The Tongue made a winning debut at Tipperary back in May, and improved in defeat on his next two starts, bumping into the likes of Saint Felicien and Teahupoo nonetheless. He got back on the up when defeating the reopposing Deploy The Getaway at Punchestown last time and he did especially well to hold off the challenge of that rival given he made a bad mistake at the final flight. Slip of The Tongue now has to concede 4 lb to Deploy The Getaway but he could have even more to offer and is fancied to follow up under top weight.

No. 1 Slip Of The Tongue (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Padraig Roche, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Jeremys Flame sets the standard

Jeremys Flame - 16:05 Naas

Jeremys Flame made the most of a good opportunity when opening her account over fences at this course in January and has done especially well since, finishing runner-up in a Grade 2 and scoring in good style at Thurles last time. She jumped well in the main on that occasion and was still in front on the bridle between the last two fences, just kept up to her work to win by five lengths. That performance suggests she is well up to winning a race of this nature and she represents a yard that are beginning to come back into form.

EACH-WAY: Minx Tiara could surprise

Minx Tiara - 14:55 Naas

A big-field handicap hurdle where Minx Tiara makes a fair bit of appeal having shaped better than the bare result at Leopardstown last month. She paid the price late on for racing too close to an overly strong pace, pressing the leader for much of the contest but picked up by three rivals who were ridden more patiently jumping the final flight. A more conservative ride should see her in a much better light.