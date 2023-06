NAP

Naas - 19:00 - Back Shamwari

No. 8 (10) Shamwari (Usa) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Shamwari returned from eight weeks off with a much-improved display to fill the runner-up spot in a listed event at Leopardstown last time, sticking to her task well from rear to be beaten just a length and three-quarters. That form received a boost when the winner, Tower of London, produced a smart effort to follow up in a valuable handicap at Down Royal on Saturday, and there isn't anything of that class in opposition in this listed heat.

In fact, Shamwari is the pick of them on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings now back against her own sex and it looks an excellent opportunity for her to get off the mark, with further progress likely after just two starts for the in-form Joseph O'Brien (70% of horses running to form).

NEXT BEST

Naas - 18:30 - Back Not Just Yet

No. 10 (11) Not Just Yet (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 75

Not Just Yet took a big step forward to open his account at Listowel a few weeks ago, hitting the front inside the final two furlongs and always doing enough from there to hold on by half a length. The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 3 lb rise in the weights and it's not out of the question that he may yet have more to offer after just six starts. The drop back to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue given the speed he showed last time and another big run seems assured in his follow-up bid.

EACH-WAY

Naas - 17:30 - Back Peerless

No. 13 (27) Peerless (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: J. M. Sheridan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 51

Peerless was no match for the winner (beaten seven lengths) on his latest outing at Fairyhouse, but that was still a big step back in the right direction as he fared best of the rest in a big field. It remains to be seen whether he can build on that run, but it could be worth giving him the benefit of the doubt in a wide-open contest, clearly having the ability to win races from a mark of 51 if rediscovering his form from a couple of seasons ago.