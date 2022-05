NAP: More to come from Matilda Picotte

Matilda Picotte - 14:45 Naas

Matilda Picotte rates very much the one to beat in this Group 3 according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She created an excellent impression when making a successful debut at the Curragh two weeks ago, blitzing them from the front to win by two lengths in totally dominant fashion. That was a borderline useful performance and she was just as impressive on the clock to underline that there was no fluke about it. Matilda Picotte seems sure to go on to better things and this looks a good opportunity for her to maintain her unbeaten before a possible outing at Royal Ascot.

No. 5 (1) Matilda Picotte (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Kieran Patrick Cotter, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: New York City is a strong fancy

New York City - 15:45 Naas

New York City produced a career-best effort when winning the listed Committed Stakes at Navan three weeks ago, making all to land the spoils by a length with a bit in hand. He had previously opened his account with a wide-margin maiden success at the same venue and it's clear that he is just a different horse now to the one who failed to win in five starts as a two-year-old. This looks the obvious next step up the ladder and a repeat of the form he showed last time should put him right in the mix once again, representing the Aidan O'Brien yard which won three successive renewals of this race between 2017 and 2019.

No. 3 (3) New York City (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: River Derwent can gain a deserved win

River Derwent - 17:15 Naas

River Derwent possibly hasn't been the easiest horse to train given how lightly raced he is for his age, but he shaped as if retaining all his ability when second on his reappearance at the Curragh two weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten only three and a quarter lengths. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and the step back up in trip to a mile is sure to play to his strengths. In a wide-open contest, he could be worth siding with to register just his second career success for Joseph O'Brien.