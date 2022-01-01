To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Naas Racing Tips: Ginto can make the breakthrough in Grade 1 company

Jumps racing
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Sunday's card at Naas

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Naas on Sunday.

"Ginto still has a long way to go to justify his lofty price tag, but he is clearly a smart prospect and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the top level."

NAP: Ginto looks another star for Gordon Elliott

Ginto - 14:10 Naas

Ginto still looked far from the finished article when making it two from two over hurdles in a Grade 2 novice at Navan last month, running green when first asked to make his move before powering clear to beat Eric Bloodaxe by 11 lengths. The runner-up has since won a similar event at Limerick in the past week and the third has won since, too, so there's little wrong with that form. Bought for €470,000 after winning a point on his debut, Ginto still has a long way to go to justify his lofty price tag, but he is clearly a smart prospect and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the top level for Gordon Elliott, who also saddles Hollow Games as he seeks a fourth success in this race since 2017.

NEXT BEST: Roseys Hollow has obvious claims

Roseys Hollow - 12:30 Naas

Roseys Hollow developed into a useful novice hurdler last season, producing her best effort when winning a Grade 3 against her own sex at Fairyhouse in February. Sent chasing after nine months off, she shaped encouragingly when fifth in a maiden over this course and distance last time, leaving the impression the run would bring her on after travelling better than most for a long way. It was a considerate introduction to fences (not knocked about after being brushed aside before the last) and she is fancied to improve past Jeremys Flame, who sets a useful standard, to get off the mark here at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY: Gevrey looks a likely improver

Gevrey - 13:35 Naas

Gevrey is still in the infancy of his chasing career and he seems to have been brought along with handicaps in mind. He again showed an aptitude for jumping fences at Galway last time, still having plenty to do three out before making good headway in the latter stages under just hands-and-heels riding. That was an eye-catching display and he will command plenty of respect now making the switch to handicaps from a mark of 119, with the pick of his efforts over hurdles suggesting he has the scope to rate much higher in this sphere.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Ginto @ 2.56/4 in the 14:10 Naas
NEXT BEST - Back Roseys Hollow @ 3.55/2 in the 12:30 Naas
EACH-WAY - Back Gevrey @ 5.59/2 in the 13:35 Naas

