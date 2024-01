A Naas NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Naas NAP - 14:00 - Back Firefox

Firefox appeals as the one to beat in this Grade 1 having impressed when making a successful hurdling debut at Fairyhouse last month. That was a strong-looking maiden in which he came up against another exciting prospect in Ballyburn, but he was ultimately well on top at the finish having dictated a steady gallop, always doing enough late on to win by two and a half lengths.

That was a useful performance and Ballyburn advertised the strength of the form when winning by a wide margin at Leopardstown over Christmas. A talented, three-time winner in bumpers, Firefox should go on improving over hurdles and looks a worthy favourite as he tries to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a fifth win in this race since 2017.

Back Firefox @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange

Naas Next Best - 13:30 - Back Invictus Machin

Invictus Machin achieved a fairly useful level of form in four starts over hurdles and his most recent effort at Fairyhouse was his best yet since he was sent chasing, albeit he was still beaten a long way behind Mister Policeman.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Invictus Machin now makes the switch to handicaps and it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour. The feeling remains that we've only scratched the surface of his potential as a chaser and there should be a race like this in him somewhere down the line from a lowly mark.

Back Invictus Machin @ 7.513/2 on Betfair Exchange

Naas Each-Way - 15:10 - Back Circus Act

Circus Act is yet to fire in three starts over hurdles this season, but her latest run on the Flat at Dundalk suggests she could be on the way back, sticking to her task well in first-time cheekpieces to be beaten just half a length.

That was a step in the right direction and she's very capable over hurdles on her day, as she showed when finishing fifth in a good-quality contest at Cheltenham in April. She's dropped to a workable mark if getting back to that sort of level and a big run could be on the cards in another change of headgear (blinkers replacing cheekpieces).