A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Musselburgh Nap - 15:35 - Back Tommy's Oscar

No. 1 Tommy's Oscar (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Ann Hamilton

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 156

Tommy's Oscar was smart over hurdles but developed into an even better novice chaser last season, winning a handicap from a mark of 155 and a Grade 2 event at Doncaster.

He arguably proved better than ever when making a winning return at Kelso in October and ran respectably in a muddling Old Roan Chase at Aintree next time, where he wasn't suited by the omission of fences.

It is probably best to ignore his most recent run back over hurdles and, if he returns to his best, there is a chance he will outclass these. This trip should be fine round here and he was two from three over hurdles at this track.

Musselburgh Next Best - 13:20 - Back Liari

No. 1 Liari (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Liari was a fairly useful winner on the Flat in France and has made an excellent start over hurdles for these connections, landing the odds on his debut at Wincanton and following up in a listed event at Aintree in December.

He left the impression he might have won more convincingly under less-testing conditions, always travelling best but just doing what was needed when hitting the front two from home. There should be even more to come from him and this likely speed test should suit him well.