Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Stone Soldier - 13:50 Musselburgh

Stone Soldier has improved out of all recognition on the all-weather at Southwell since joining Archie Watson and returns to turf from the same mark as when scoring by five lengths at that venue last time. His sole win on turf came on heavy ground, but he has got form on a sound surface, and he is clearly well handicapped if translating his recent form back to turf.

No. 4 (10) Stone Soldier SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 91

Forest Falcon - 14:25 Musselburgh

Forest Falcon showed ability on his first two starts last season, but was much improved when bolting up at Yarmouth on his final start in September. Admittedly, he was left with little to beat after the odds-on favourite failed to fire, but he still won in the style of a useful prospect, and the impressive visual impression was backed up by a solid time on the clock. Forest Falcon has the physique and pedigree to progress further as a three-year-old and he looks the one to beat.

No. 4 (2) Forest Falcon (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 83

Glencadam Glory - 15:35 Musselburgh

Glencadam Glory had a productive first season for these connections without winning, notably finishing runner-up from this mark in the Ebor at York. He finished last year out of form, but he has won after a break before, and shaped particularly well in a listed contest on his return from a 722-day absence at Doncaster last season. He looks the way to go in an open event.