Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Musselburgh on Saturday...
"...the impressive visual impression was backed up by a solid time on the clock..."
Timeform on Forest Falcon
Stone Soldier - 13:50 Musselburgh
Stone Soldier has improved out of all recognition on the all-weather at Southwell since joining Archie Watson and returns to turf from the same mark as when scoring by five lengths at that venue last time. His sole win on turf came on heavy ground, but he has got form on a sound surface, and he is clearly well handicapped if translating his recent form back to turf.
Forest Falcon - 14:25 Musselburgh
Forest Falcon showed ability on his first two starts last season, but was much improved when bolting up at Yarmouth on his final start in September. Admittedly, he was left with little to beat after the odds-on favourite failed to fire, but he still won in the style of a useful prospect, and the impressive visual impression was backed up by a solid time on the clock. Forest Falcon has the physique and pedigree to progress further as a three-year-old and he looks the one to beat.
Glencadam Glory - 15:35 Musselburgh
Glencadam Glory had a productive first season for these connections without winning, notably finishing runner-up from this mark in the Ebor at York. He finished last year out of form, but he has won after a break before, and shaped particularly well in a listed contest on his return from a 722-day absence at Doncaster last season. He looks the way to go in an open event.
Smart Stat
Jabbarockie - 15:00 Musselburgh
£17.50 - Eric Alston's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Recommended bets
Musselburgh 3rd Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Stone Soldier
|Marshal Dan
|Redarna
|Molls Memory
|Gallipoli
|Hayadh
|Ejtilaab
|Three Saints Bay
|Eton College
|Manigordo
|Muntadab
Musselburgh 3rd Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Forest Falcon
|Tornadic
|Colonel Faulkner
|Ventura Mutiny
|Naamoos
|Heights Of Abraham
|Strike Red
Musselburgh 3rd Apr (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 3 April, 3.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nate The Great
|Trumpet Man
|Themaxwecan
|Kings Advice
|Diocletian
|Cardano
|Indianapolis
|Hochfeld
|Stargazer
|Alright Sunshine
|Glencadam Glory
|Torcello
|Notation
|The Grand Visir