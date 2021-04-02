To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Musselburgh
Timeform bring you three to back at Musselburgh on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Musselburgh on Saturday...

"...the impressive visual impression was backed up by a solid time on the clock..."

Timeform on Forest Falcon

Stone Soldier - 13:50 Musselburgh

Stone Soldier has improved out of all recognition on the all-weather at Southwell since joining Archie Watson and returns to turf from the same mark as when scoring by five lengths at that venue last time. His sole win on turf came on heavy ground, but he has got form on a sound surface, and he is clearly well handicapped if translating his recent form back to turf.

Forest Falcon - 14:25 Musselburgh

Forest Falcon showed ability on his first two starts last season, but was much improved when bolting up at Yarmouth on his final start in September. Admittedly, he was left with little to beat after the odds-on favourite failed to fire, but he still won in the style of a useful prospect, and the impressive visual impression was backed up by a solid time on the clock. Forest Falcon has the physique and pedigree to progress further as a three-year-old and he looks the one to beat.

Glencadam Glory - 15:35 Musselburgh

Glencadam Glory had a productive first season for these connections without winning, notably finishing runner-up from this mark in the Ebor at York. He finished last year out of form, but he has won after a break before, and shaped particularly well in a listed contest on his return from a 722-day absence at Doncaster last season. He looks the way to go in an open event.

Smart Stat

Jabbarockie - 15:00 Musselburgh

£17.50 - Eric Alston's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Stone Soldier - 13:50 Musselburgh 4.3100/30
Forest Falcon - 14:25 Musselburgh 3.55/2
Glencadam Glory - 15:35 Musselburgh 12.011/1

Musselburgh 3rd Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 3 April, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stone Soldier
Marshal Dan
Redarna
Molls Memory
Gallipoli
Hayadh
Ejtilaab
Three Saints Bay
Eton College
Manigordo
Muntadab
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Musselburgh 3rd Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 3 April, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Forest Falcon
Tornadic
Colonel Faulkner
Ventura Mutiny
Naamoos
Heights Of Abraham
Strike Red
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Musselburgh 3rd Apr (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 3 April, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nate The Great
Trumpet Man
Themaxwecan
Kings Advice
Diocletian
Cardano
Indianapolis
Hochfeld
Stargazer
Alright Sunshine
Glencadam Glory
Torcello
Notation
The Grand Visir
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles