Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Galileo Silver - 13:15 Musselburgh

Galileo Silver has been another in a long line of horses to benefit from Sam Thomas's cracking start to the season, winning at Sedgefield in August before producing a couple of good seconds in handicaps at Newton Abbot and Chepstown. He makes his chase debut here, the only newcomer in the field, but he should have little trouble making it a successful one should his jumping prove satisfactory.

No. 1 Galileo Silver (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 7lbs

OR: 122

Weather Front - 14:15 Musselburgh

After a brief stint on the Flat, Weather Front has showed much improved form over hurdles this season, and he shaped better than the bare result when tried over this trip in a Cheltenham listed contest last month, trying to come from last to first but getting caught behind the weakening leader against the outside rail. He kept on again approaching the home turn but the damage was already done. He is well worth another crack at this trip on that evidence, particularly against less exacting company such as this.

No. 1 Weather Front (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Henry's Joy - 14:45 Musselburgh

Consistency probably isn't Henry's Joy's strong suit, but he has been in relatively good form over fences this season, finishing runner-up on his two completed starts, including over this course and distance last month. He did well from a poor position on that occasion, no match for the winner - who was seen to much better effect - but still comfortably beating the rest of the field. He has dropped 1 lb in the weights as a result of that performance, and he looks the one to beat on these terms.