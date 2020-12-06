To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Horse hurdling
Timeform provide three bets at Musselburgh on Monday

Timeform highlight three bets at Musselburgh on Monday...

"He is well worth another crack at this trip on that evidence..."

Timeform on Weather Front

Galileo Silver - 13:15 Musselburgh

Galileo Silver has been another in a long line of horses to benefit from Sam Thomas's cracking start to the season, winning at Sedgefield in August before producing a couple of good seconds in handicaps at Newton Abbot and Chepstown. He makes his chase debut here, the only newcomer in the field, but he should have little trouble making it a successful one should his jumping prove satisfactory.

Weather Front - 14:15 Musselburgh

After a brief stint on the Flat, Weather Front has showed much improved form over hurdles this season, and he shaped better than the bare result when tried over this trip in a Cheltenham listed contest last month, trying to come from last to first but getting caught behind the weakening leader against the outside rail. He kept on again approaching the home turn but the damage was already done. He is well worth another crack at this trip on that evidence, particularly against less exacting company such as this.

Henry's Joy - 14:45 Musselburgh

Consistency probably isn't Henry's Joy's strong suit, but he has been in relatively good form over fences this season, finishing runner-up on his two completed starts, including over this course and distance last month. He did well from a poor position on that occasion, no match for the winner - who was seen to much better effect - but still comfortably beating the rest of the field. He has dropped 1 lb in the weights as a result of that performance, and he looks the one to beat on these terms.

Smart Stat

BREGUET BOY - 13:45 Musselburgh
27% - Keith Dalgleish's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Galileo Silver – 13:15 Musselburgh
Weather Front – 14:15 Musselburgh
Henry’s Joy – 14:45 Musselburgh

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Muss 7th Dec (2m6f Nov Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 7 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Armattiekan
Galileo Silver
Brotherly Company
Not The Chablis
Emirat De Catana
Wynford
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Muss 7th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 7 December, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Present Chief
No Regrets
Weather Front
Taxmeifyoucan
Maison Dor
Get Out The Gate
Western Rules
Show Promise
Arthur Mac
Westland Row
Ryedale Racer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Muss 7th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 7 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Henrys Joy
Shanroe Street
Tokaramore
Trongate
Racing Pulse
Dr Hooves
Definite Wisdom
Ardera Cross
Dallas Cowboy
No No Mac
Blue Kascade
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles