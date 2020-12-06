- Trainer: Sam Thomas
- Jockey: Jordan Nailor
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 7lbs
- OR: 122
Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three bets at Musselburgh on Monday...
"He is well worth another crack at this trip on that evidence..."
Timeform on Weather Front
Galileo Silver - 13:15 Musselburgh
Galileo Silver has been another in a long line of horses to benefit from Sam Thomas's cracking start to the season, winning at Sedgefield in August before producing a couple of good seconds in handicaps at Newton Abbot and Chepstown. He makes his chase debut here, the only newcomer in the field, but he should have little trouble making it a successful one should his jumping prove satisfactory.
Weather Front - 14:15 Musselburgh
After a brief stint on the Flat, Weather Front has showed much improved form over hurdles this season, and he shaped better than the bare result when tried over this trip in a Cheltenham listed contest last month, trying to come from last to first but getting caught behind the weakening leader against the outside rail. He kept on again approaching the home turn but the damage was already done. He is well worth another crack at this trip on that evidence, particularly against less exacting company such as this.
Henry's Joy - 14:45 Musselburgh
Consistency probably isn't Henry's Joy's strong suit, but he has been in relatively good form over fences this season, finishing runner-up on his two completed starts, including over this course and distance last month. He did well from a poor position on that occasion, no match for the winner - who was seen to much better effect - but still comfortably beating the rest of the field. He has dropped 1 lb in the weights as a result of that performance, and he looks the one to beat on these terms.
Smart Stat
BREGUET BOY - 13:45 Musselburgh
27% - Keith Dalgleish's strike rate at MUSSELBURGH since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Galileo Silver – 13:15 Musselburgh
Weather Front – 14:15 Musselburgh
Henry’s Joy – 14:45 Musselburgh
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Muss 7th Dec (2m6f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 7 December, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Armattiekan
|Galileo Silver
|Brotherly Company
|Not The Chablis
|Emirat De Catana
|Wynford
Muss 7th Dec (3m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 7 December, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Present Chief
|No Regrets
|Weather Front
|Taxmeifyoucan
|Maison Dor
|Get Out The Gate
|Western Rules
|Show Promise
|Arthur Mac
|Westland Row
|Ryedale Racer
Muss 7th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 7 December, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Henrys Joy
|Shanroe Street
|Tokaramore
|Trongate
|Racing Pulse
|Dr Hooves
|Definite Wisdom
|Ardera Cross
|Dallas Cowboy
|No No Mac
|Blue Kascade