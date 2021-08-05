To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Racing at Musselburgh
Timeform bring you three to back at Musselburgh on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Musselburgh on Friday...

"...returned to form to take advantage of a drop in the weights at Goodwood 10 days ago..."

Timeform on Lord Riddiford

Mytilda - 14:35 Musselburgh

Mytilda produced a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance 12 days ago, easily defying a BHA mark of 70 on her handicap debut. She travelled strongly and then showed a smart turn of foot to power clear in the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils by two lengths (well on top at the finish). That form comfortably sets the standard on these terms, so she rates a confident selection to double her career tally.

Wise Eagle - 15:10 Musselburgh

Wise Eagle is thriving on racing and again ran well when second on his most recent appearance over this course and distance. He was beaten just a short head on that occasion and can race from the same mark here, so there is little doubt he remains a well-handicapped horse. The application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock further progress, so he is fancied to mount another bold bid as he seeks a sixth win since joining the Adam Nicol yard.

Lord Riddiford - 15:45 Musselburgh

Lord Riddiford returned to form to take advantage of a drop in the weights at Goodwood 10 days ago, quickly asserting after getting a gap inside the final furlong to win by two and a half lengths. He gets in here under just a 5 lb penalty, which looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form. After all, he won a listed contest on the all-weather earlier this year and the performance he produced at Goodwood suggests he can be just as effective on turf.


Smart Stat

AMELIA R - 16:55 Musselburgh
£100.50 - Ray Craggs' profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Mytilda @ 3.55/2 in the 14:35 at Musselburgh
Back Wise Eagle @ 2.6313/8 in the 15:10 at Musselburgh
Back Lord Riddiford @ 2.3811/8 in the 15:45 at Musselburgh

