Musselburgh Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Mytilda - 14:35 Musselburgh

Mytilda produced a career-best effort to get off the mark over this course and distance 12 days ago, easily defying a BHA mark of 70 on her handicap debut. She travelled strongly and then showed a smart turn of foot to power clear in the final furlong, ultimately landing the spoils by two lengths (well on top at the finish). That form comfortably sets the standard on these terms, so she rates a confident selection to double her career tally.

No. 7 (5) Mytilda (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Phillip Makin

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Wise Eagle - 15:10 Musselburgh

Wise Eagle is thriving on racing and again ran well when second on his most recent appearance over this course and distance. He was beaten just a short head on that occasion and can race from the same mark here, so there is little doubt he remains a well-handicapped horse. The application of first-time cheekpieces could also unlock further progress, so he is fancied to mount another bold bid as he seeks a sixth win since joining the Adam Nicol yard.

No. 7 (4) Wise Eagle (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Adam Nicol

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 83

Lord Riddiford - 15:45 Musselburgh

Lord Riddiford returned to form to take advantage of a drop in the weights at Goodwood 10 days ago, quickly asserting after getting a gap inside the final furlong to win by two and a half lengths. He gets in here under just a 5 lb penalty, which looks potentially lenient judged on the balance of his form. After all, he won a listed contest on the all-weather earlier this year and the performance he produced at Goodwood suggests he can be just as effective on turf.