NAP: Progressive Sacred Jewel the one to beat

Sacred Jewel - 16:45 Musselburgh

Sacred Jewel looked a tricky ride in two starts for Charlie Appleby last season, but she was much more tractable on debut for new connections when winning at Leicester last month, immediately repaying some of the 95,000 guineas which she was purchased for at the Horses In Training Sale. She looked a useful prospect as she quickened up to lead under two furlongs out and she was well in command inside the final furlong. An opening mark of 75 looks potentially lenient and she is fancied to make it two from two for Julie Camacho.

No. 12 (3) Sacred Jewel SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST: Tamaska can continue the good form

Tamaska - 18:15 Musselburgh

Tamaska had fallen back to a good mark after finishing last season below form and he has looked better than ever of late, making all to resume winning ways at Wetherby last month and following up in impressive fashion at Yarmouth two weeks later. He was unable to complete a hat-trick in a typically competitive handicap at York last time, but still emerged with plenty of credit having missed the break and finished well. He is up to a career-high mark of 80 now, but remains a horse to be interested in, and is expected to go well again.

No. 1 (1) Tamaska SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 80

EACH WAY: Wickywickywheels can follow up

Wickywickywheels - 18:45 Musselburgh

Wickywickywheels hasn't been with this yard long and landed a gamble when opening her account at Hamilton 11 days ago, doing especially well under the circumstances considering the trouble she encountered returned to a longer trip, impressing with how quickly she found when in the clear and value for more than the winning margin. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind and another bold bid is expected.