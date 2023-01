NAP

Massini Man - 13:45 Musselburgh

Massini Man looked unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot at this course last time, doing very well under the circumstances to be beaten just a short head having lost momentum with a less-than-fluent jump at the second last.

It's still early days with the Sandy Thomson yard and the step up to three miles today could eke out more improvement, so much so that Massini Man is fancied to defy a further 4 lb rise in the weights to make it two wins from three starts for his new connections.

No. 10 Massini Man SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 103

NEXT BEST

Russian Virtue - 14:15 Musselburgh

Russian Virtue could hardly have been more impressive when gaining a first victory over hurdles at Newcastle last month, hitting the front two out and quickly drawing clear from there to win by four and three-quarter lengths with any amount in hand.

A fair performer on the Flat, Russian Virtue could be the type to rack up a sequence now that he's found the winning groove in this sphere, still very much one to keep on the right side following an 8 lb rise in the weights.

No. 3 Russian Virtue SBK 2/1 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 96

EACH-WAY

Nefyn Dawn - 15:15 Musselburgh

Nefyn Dawn was well backed and duly showed plenty of ability when fourth on his debut at Huntingdon in November, passing the post eight lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

That form puts him right in the mix in this bumper and, very much bred for the Flat, he could be best equipped to deal with this speed-favouring track against mainly longer-term jumps prospects.