NAP

Makanah - 15:10 Musselburgh

Makanah hasn't won since taking this conditions stakes two years ago but he has produced a number of smart efforts in defeat since, including when runner-up in the Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap over this course and distance in June. Makanah has remained in good form since that second in the Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap and has been running creditably in the face of some stiff tasks of late. He arrives on the back of a solid sixth in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster and, with the Julie Camacho stable in flying form, he can take advantage of the return to a less competitive event and register an overdue success.

No. 4 (2) Makanah SBK 11/8 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Abduction - 15:40 Musselburgh

Abduction has made a superb start since joining Jim Goldie from Grant Tuer, winning a pair of seven-furlong handicaps at Ayr. Abduction, who had disappointed on his final start for his former yard, showed a good attitude to shade the verdict by a head on his first outing for Goldie, and he then scored in more comfortable fashion last time, displaying a potent turn of foot to quicken a couple of lengths clear. Abduction has gone up 6 lb for that authoritative success but he is clearly thriving at present and looks up to completing the hat-trick.

No. 7 (9) Abduction (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 86

EACH-WAY

Wotever Next - 13:35 Musselburgh

Wotever Next finished in mid-division at Pontefract last week but she shaped better than the result would suggest having done too much too soon in a race run at a good gallop. Wotever Next had shaped with promise on her previous start when fourth at Ayr on her handicap debut, while the form of her debut success at Catterick also indicates she might prove better than this mark. This lightly-raced three-year-old remains open to improvement after only four starts and she will have the assistance of Becky Smith in the saddle in this contest for amateur riders.