A Musselburgh NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Musselburgh NAP - 15:05 - Back Friary Rock

No. 4 Friary Rock (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: L J Morgan

Jockey: Lewis Dobb

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 105

Friary Rock bounced back to his best with a comfortable win over this course and distance in November, proving well suited by the drop back to two miles. His stamina ended up being an asset in a race run at a good gallop, ultimately getting the verdict by a length having stayed on strongly to lead in the final 100 yards. This will be tougher following a 4 lb rise in the weights, but Friary Rock should remain competitive having won off a still higher mark at Perth in May.

Musselburgh Next Best - 12:10 - Back So They Say

No. 2 So They Say SBK 9/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 96

So They Say made an encouraging start to her chasing career when finishing fourth over this course and distance last month, impressing with the way she travelled and jumped for a long way. Beaten only two and a half lengths at the line, So They Say is 3 lb better off at the weights today with the winner, Deep Charm, and it could be a good opportunity for her to get off the mark if taking a step forward with that experience under her belt.

Musselburgh Each-Way - 13:55 - Back Duyfken

No. 8 Duyfken SBK 10/3 EXC 5.3 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 105

Duyfken needs to bounce back from a below-par display at Ayr last month, but he's well worth another chance judged on his good third at Kelso in October, picking up where he left off six months on from his Perth win at the end of last season. The way he shaped last time suggests he's ready for this step up in trip and there's little doubt that he's still well treated from a BHA mark of 105 judged on the pick of his form.