Musselburgh Racing Tips: Bullet Force should have more to offer

Musselburgh
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Musselburgh on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Musselburgh on Saturday.

"...a sharp mile round here should be ideal..."

NAP: Bullet can fire on return

Bullet Force - 1.32 Musselburgh

Bullet Force finished runner-up to a couple of useful sorts on his first two starts last season before opening his account over seven furlongs at this course in August. He then bumped into the now-smart Modern Games on nursery debut at Doncaster and did well to finish as close as he did given he didn't look at ease on the firm ground.

Bullet Force ran to a similar level in a useful event at Newmarket next time before being outclassed in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster on his final start. He has scope, suggesting he may take another step forward this season, and a sharp mile round here should be ideal.

NEXT BEST: Gioia Cieca has some solid form

Gioia Cieca - 2.04 Musselburgh

Gioia Cieca progressed well after opening his account at Newcastle last year, running a cracker when hitting the frame in a listed event on the all-weather at Lingfield in March and beating a nice type in a course and distance handicap in June.

He bettered that form in defeat when a good runner-up from this mark to Modern News at Doncaster next time before closing the year with a below-par effort at Newcastle in December. He remains with few miles on the clock and the form of his Doncaster run looks solid in the context of this race.

EACH-WAY: Themaxwecan can repeat the feat

Themaxwecan - 15:14 Musselburgh

Themaxwecan made a winning return in this valuable handicap off the same mark last season and you have to think this will have been his main early-season target.

He endured a busy campaign following his success here 12 months ago, typical of one from this yard, and it is best to ignore his final start in the Cesarewitch as he underperformed for the second year running in that race. This looks wide open, but Themaxwecan is weighted to win, and is clearly effective at the track.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Bullet Force @ 7.613/2 in the 1.32 Musselburgh
NEXT BEST - Back Gioia Cieca @ 5.69/2 in the 2.04 Musselburgh
EACH WAY - Back Themaxwecan @ 9.617/2 in the 15:14 Musselburgh

