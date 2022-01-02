To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Musselburgh Racing Tips: Broadway Joe can bring up the four-timer

Racing at Musselburgh
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Monday's card at Musselburgh

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Musselburgh on Monday.

"Broadway Joe is improving in leaps and bounds, making it three from three over fences with an impressive victory over this course and distance two weeks ago."

NAP: Broadway Joe should be tough to beat

Broadway Joe - 14:00 Musselburgh

Broadway Joe is improving in leaps and bounds, making it three from three over fences with an impressive victory over this course and distance two weeks ago. He was always close to the pace and steadily drew clear after being produced to lead four out, just needing to be kept up to his work on the run-in to land the spoils by nearly 10 lengths. He is likely to progress further as a chaser and a 10 lb hike in the weights might not be enough to stop him here in conditions which clearly play to his strengths (beaten just once in four starts at Musselburgh).

NEXT BEST: Salvino can gain a first success

Salvino - 13:30 Musselburgh

Salvino took a big step forward when second on his latest outing at Ayr, staying on well to pass the post a little over two lengths behind the winner in a race which is working out well (third and fourth have both won since). That form sets the standard in this line-up and it would be folly to rule out further progress after only two starts over hurdles. Therefore, Salvino rates a confident selection to get off the mark at the third attempt.

EACH-WAY: Ultra Violet is very interesting

Ultra Violet - 14:30 Musselburgh

Ultra Violet left the form of his hurdling debut behind when third in a juvenile maiden over this course and distance last time, disputing the lead until two out before being outpaced by the other principals. It's still early days in his career and the form he showed on the Flat in France suggests he could prove a different proposition now making the switch to handicaps over jumps. In a wide-open contest, he could be worth a small each-way interest.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Broadway Joe @ 2.3811/8 in the 14:00 Musselburgh
NEXT BEST - Back Salvino @ 3.02/1 in the 13:30 Musselburgh
EACH-WAY - Back Ultra Violet @ 5.59/2 in the 14:30 Musselburgh

