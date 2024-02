A Musselburgh NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Musselburgh Nap - 14:50 - Back Afadil

No. 6 Afadil (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 124

Afadil won the Scottish Triumph Hurdle over this course and distance at this meeting last season and also won a competitive handicap at Ayr from just a 2 lb lower mark.

He was a little disappointing on his first two starts of this campaign, but there have been more positive signs the last twice, notably when third to Benson over two and a half miles back at this track last time.

Afadil was far too keen in the early stages on that occasion, expending too much energy but still not beaten too far. He should get a good pace to aim at here and the return to two miles looks the right move. Afadil is clearly effective round here and he is fancied to get his season up and running now from what looks a favourable mark based on his Ayr form.

Musselburgh Next Best - 15:25 - Back Florida Dreams

No. 3 Florida Dreams (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Florida Dreams was promising in bumpers, winning both starts in that sphere, and he built on the promise of his debut over hurdles when opening his account over two miles at Ayr in December.

He was far from disgraced in a strong Grade 1 over the same trip at Aintree over Christmas, shaping as though he was crying out for more of an emphasis on stamina.

Florida Dreams now steps up significantly in trip to three miles, a trip he shapes as though he'll relish, and on what he has acheived so far over hurdles, he sets a lofty standard back down in grade.