NAP

Afadil - 13:22 Musselburgh

All six runners in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle are winners and while the opposition may not have been up to much, Afadil had any amount in hand on his hurdling debut at Taunton last month for Paul Nicholls who has had success in this race in the past. An expensive purchase off the Flat where he was successful in France for the Aga Khan, Afadil looked a potentially smart hurdling recruit in winning hard held in a slowly-run race and is looked more than ready for this step up in grade. He can advertise his Cheltenham Festival claims here.

No. 2 Afadil (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Limerick Leader - 15:25 Musselburgh

Top weight Limerick Leader shaped well when third to Arthur's Quay, who has since completed his hat-trick, on his recent chasing bow here over two miles and he is expected to take a big step forward for that experience. The handicapper has interestingly dropped him 2 lb for that effort, but the form is strong, and Limerick Leader is sure to relish this longer trip on both run style and pedigree. This race isn't as competitive, either, so everything looks set for Limerick Leader to run a big race.

No. 1 Limerick Leader (Fr) EXC 2.48 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 101

EACH WAY

Abuffalosoldier - 14:55 Musselburgh

Some Irish raiders are bidding to book their place at Cheltenham in this Pertemps Qualifier but Abuffalosoldier has made a fine start to his handicap career for Warren Greatrex and his lightly-raced profile provides the hope for better still so he's the suggestion. He looked well suited by the step up to three miles when winning at Newbury in November and has run creditably since when third at Cheltenham, so seems sure to be in the mix.