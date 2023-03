Morebattle Hurdle

13:50 Kelso, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Colonel Mustard (Lorna Fowler/ Kieren Buckley (3))

Developed into a very useful hurdler last term, including third in the County at the Cheltenham Festival. Far from disgraced when reaching the frame in a pair of 2m maiden chases before Christmas but he will need a career best to defy clear top weight back hurdling.

2. Tritonic (Alan King/ Adrian Heskin)

Well-served by strongly-run race when landing valuable Betfair Exchange handicap at Ascot (2m) last winter. As good as ever on the Flat in 2022 (won at Goodwood in October) but below par in two hurdles this year. Being dropped another 4 lb can only help but others are still preferred.

3. Cormier (Brian Ellison/ Sean Quinlan)

Tough, dependable sort who won this race last year. Looked set for third when unseating at the last in Grade 2 novice chase at Doncaster last time. Only 2 lb above last year's successful mark and ought to be competitive in defence of his crown.

4. Nayati (Donald McCain/ Peter Kavanagh (5))

Has returned better than ever from a long lay-off, scoring readily at Bangor before bagging a nice prize at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, with Collingham two lengths back in second. Not in the same form when behind only fifth to his reopposing stablemate back there four weeks ago.

5. Benson (Sandy Thomson/ Ryan Mania)

Good start for this yard, runner-up three times prior to deservedly getting his head back in front at Musselburgh (2½m) on New Year's Day. The placed horses in that race have performed well since and he should be very competitive off 5 lb higher.

No. 5 Benson SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 134

6. Luttrell Lad (Tom Lacey/ Sean Bowen)

Useful bumper winner and of a similar standard over hurdles last season. Disappointing on the Flat for Philip Hobbs when last seen in the autumn but he retains potential as a hurdler now setting out for new trainer Tom Lacey. Very interesting to see how he goes in the betting.

7. McTigue (Emmet Mullins/ Donagh Meyler)

Useful on the Flat for Jim Bolger and very good start over hurdles in the autumn, including a Grade 2 success at Auteuil. Some way below that level in two outings at the end of 2022 but every chance he'll revive after a break for a much-feared Irish yard which won this race in 2021.

No. 7 Mctigue (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 142

8. L'Eau du Sud (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Useful hurdler in France last season. Tongue tie refitted, shaped well at the second time of asking for new connections when third of 14 at Kempton over Christmas. Interesting runner for a top stable with a good record in the leading 2m handicap hurdles.

No. 8 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 131

9. Wajaaha (Patrick McKenna/ Liam McKenna)

Not long with this yard, running very well for second of 18 in Naas handicap 6 days ago. Looks to have a bit on his plate from his British mark, though.

10. Teddy Blue (Gary Moore/ Caoilin Quinn (5))

Free-goer who landed short odds in 2m Lingfield maiden before running well for 12 lengths third of 16 in Betfair Hurdle at Newbury three weeks ago. Runs off 3 lb lower this time and ought to be in the shake-up.

No. 10 Teddy Blue (Ger) SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 130

11. Lebowski (Michael Scudamore/ Richard Patrick)

Dual novice hurdle winner last season and got off the mark in handicaps at the second attempt with a taking success at Wetherby (2m again) on his reappearance. Raced too keenly when disappointing behind Collingham at Musselburgh. A tongue strap is reached for on the back of that.

12. Collingham (Donald McCain/ Charlie Maggs (10))

Durable sort who has had a good season, bagging a nice prize at Musselburgh (2m, good) three weeks ago under promising 10 lb claimer Charlie Maggs. Every chance he'll give his running but will need another career best to defy his revised mark.

13. Deere Mark (Sam Thomas/ Adam Wedge)

Going the right way over hurdles, making a successful start to his handicap career at Kempton (2m) seven weeks ago. Raised 6 lb but he had something to spare and is likely capable of better again.

No. 13 Deere Mark SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 125

14. Clear White Light (Adrian Keatley/ Jack Hogan)

Hexham winner for Sandy Forster last spring and has continued to go the right way for this yard, winning handicaps around 2½m at Doncaster and Newcastle in recent months. In deeper now but he's thriving. Has blinkers added dropping back in trip.

15. El Muchacho (Milton Harris/ Mitchell Bastyan)

Point winner who has progressed nicely over hurdles, winning 2m handicaps at Plumpton and Catterick in January and losing out only narrowly on hat-trick bid back at Catterick 19 days ago. Nudged up another 4 lb, though.

16. Thereisnodoubt (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Well supported and back to his best when gaining his first success for current connections over C&D in January. Only a respectable third of five back here since, though. Others are much more obvious.