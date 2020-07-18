US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Monmouth Park on Saturday

No Deviation here

Race 11 22:10 Monmouth Park - Standard Deviation

I am going to side with Standard Deviation in this Grade 1 over 11 furlongs on the turf.

This Curlin colt finished sixth in a Stakes race over the same trip at Belmont Park last month. He put in some good work in the closing stages, and finished the race willingly. This was a perfect prep race for this assignment, and has every right to improve significantly for the run. He has won twice over this turf course, and has run creditably in a couple of Grade 1 races last year. I do not think we have seen the best of him, and am expecting a big effort. At present he is trading at [5.6] on the exchange but advise backing him at BSP.

Dr in charge

Race 12 22:46 Monmouth Park - Dr Post

Dr Post is taken to upset the odds-on favourite Authentic in this historic Grade 1 on the main track.

This talented colt put in a much improved effort when finishing second to Kentucky Derby favourite Tiz the Law at Belmont Park last month. He made his move at the entrance to the straight, and ran his heart out to finish a clear second. This was a fantastic effort from this lightly raced individual. The winner is the best three-year-old in the country, and time may tell he faced an impossible task. This is his toughest assignment to date, but I think he is up to the task. He should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.