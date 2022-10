Today's most backed horse is Laurentia in the 18:30 Wolverhampton this evening, having been well supported from 11/4 into 5/4.

She looked right back to her best last time out in a field of 18 at Chelmsford, taking the lead in the last 100 yards to win by a length and a half. However, it's worth noting the front two were well clear of the remaining 16 runners.

No. 1 (1) Laurentia (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Dean Ivory

Jockey: Charlie Bennett

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 52

Betfair punters may well have noticed that Laurentia is taking a similar path to here 2020 season, and with this race firmly on the list, there's no surprise she's been popular in the betting this morning.

Charlie Bennett keeps the ride after his success on board at Chelmsford, who only has two rides at Wolverhampton tonight.

Laurentia will run off a 6lb higher mark after her Chemlsford success, but that clearly hasn't put punters off, due to the impressive nature of her victory.

Her main market rival is Elusive Artist, and although the four-year-old doesn't have a prolific record, his win did come on the Tapeta and has noticeably dropped a long way in the weights.

Tony Carroll does run three in this race, but Elusive Artist is very much his favourite of the trio.

His other two runners, Fly The Nest 12.011/1 and Christines Angel 34.033/1, both come into this with no form, and it'll be a surprise to see either place, let alone come out on top.

You can back Laurentia to win 18:30 Wolverhampton at 5/4 right here.