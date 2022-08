Today's best backed horse is starting to look like a real gamble having been as big as 33/1 when the market opened, but now available to back at 11/2.

The horse in question is the Brendan Duke-trained Pride Of Pimlico in the 17:15 contest at Dundalk.

There doesn't appear to be an obvious reason behind the market move as Pride Of Pimlico has been in very poor form of late, failing to trouble the judge in any of his last four starts and being beaten 42 lengths when last seen at Gowran Park just five days ago.

Course form gives plenty of hope

However, the 6yo has largely been campaigned on turf in the last year but now reverts to Dundalk's all-weather surface, a venue where Pride Of Pimlico recorded his only career victory, and where he finished second on his last race at the track.

And we can also point to the form of the trainer with Duke having one winner from his last three runners in the last 14 days.

True, it's only a small sample size but a 33% strike rate is an encouraging stat.

Today's contest looks a wide open affair with none of the market leaders standing out on form, with a few of them - Kampala Beach and Flier - making their handicap debuts, and the favourite, Wish Me, showing no form whatsoever since winning almost 12 months ago.

But it's Pride Of Pimlico who the bettors believe will come out on top later this afternoon, and he will land a significant gamble if he can get his head in front.