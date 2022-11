Two wins and three seconds from last five runs

Last race form working out well

Opening 2/1 long gone and now clear favourite

Today's most backed horse on the Betfair Sportsbook is Representing Bob who competes in the 14:30 3m Handicap Chase at Exeter. Having opened up at 2/1 this morning, he's now the leading favourite at just 6/4.

Representing Bob won his first three races over fences, he's had a minor setback with back to back seconds at Plumpton and Uttoxeter.

No. 3 Representing Bob (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 109

However, the six-year-old came second to Tea For Free who went in again at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Bretney, who has over seven lengths back in fourth to Representing Bob, returned to Hereford and won recently, too. The strength of that race is looking positive for Snowden's runner.

Midnight Glance finished third on that occasion behind Representing Bob, and has drifted in the market today to 8.515/2, which suggests Betfair punters are expecting a similar outcome between the pair once again.

Representing Bob's main market rival is Dan's Chosen 4.57/2, who won a three runner affair when last seen at Fakenham making his debut over fences.

However, one of the runners refused to race, while the other failed to finish, leaving Dan's Chosen out on his own to win. He's been raised 3lb for that victory, and it's almost certain he will have a much sterner test this afternoon.

Keep an eye on Earth Business who has received some market support, having opened at 17.016/1 and is now 9.08/1.

However, the six-year-old looked very laboured on his seasonal reappearance and was pulled up at Chepstow on his chase debut.

All in all, Betfair punters are putting their trust in Representing Bob to return to winning ways now he's racing without an improved runner in the field.