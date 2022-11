Winner at Worcester back in April

Only 1lb above last victory

Not seen since pulling up at Bangor in May

Today's most backed horse is Charlie's Glance in the 16:05 Handicap Hurdle at Kempton. Having opened up at 5.04/1 this morning, Charlie's Glance is now the second favourite at 3.7511/4.

Last term saw Charlie's Glance return several places at Market Rasen, Taunton and Uttoxeter before making a successful handicap debut at Worcester over 2m.

No. 3 Charlie's Glance SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Andrew Martin

Jockey: James Martin

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

Although a beaten at skinny odds at Market Rasen and Uttoxeter, the softer conditions at Worcester was very much in Charlie's Glance's favour.

With similar ground today, it's not difficult to see why Betfair punters have been putting their money down on him achieving a second victory.

If Charlie's Glance is going to prevail this afternoon, he will have to get the better of Nicky Henderson's Overpriced Mixer 2.757/4.

The five-year-old has already had a run this season, finishing third of six at Plumpton in October by 10 lengths.

Noticeably, Overpriced Mixer has had wind surgery during his time off and his trainer and backers will be hoping for a more improved performance this afternoon.

However, good ground is preferred for Henderson's runner and this is why we have seen a drift in the market this morning.

Next in the market is Get Back Get Back 6.05/1, who hasn't had a run since July when finishing a remote fourth at Newton Abbot.

It's been over two years since he last got his head in front and despite a couple of seconds last year at Wincanton and Exeter, Betfair punters aren't convinced he will prevail this afternoon.