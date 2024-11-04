Monday Racing Tips: Progressive Batwomen can win again say Timeform

Penzance can spark back into life

Scamallach Liath interesting chase debutant

Batwomen on a good mark

Penzance was purchased for 31,000 guineas out of Simon & Ed Crisford's yard just over a year ago and he has proved a good bit of business for these shrewd connections.

He thrived on an artificial surface, winning four races in a row over a mile and a quarter, the latest one coming at Lingfield in March earlier this year.

Penzance hasn't quite built on that early promise back on turf on his last four starts, but he has contested some high-end handicaps, and it could be that he's just a better performer on the all-weather. He's well worth the chance to prove that in a listed event which doesn't have the deepest feel to it.

Recommended Bet Back Penzance in the 14:20 Kempton SBK 7/1

Harry Derham is in flying form at present and has several good chances at Plumpton on Monday, with Scamallach Liath perhaps the most interesting on his chase debut.

He showed fair form without winning when trained by Oliver Sherwood, but opened his account at the first time of asking for this yard on his return at Ascot around this time last year, comfortably beating a next-time-out winner.

Scamallach Liath progressed further in defeat afterwards, starting favourite for a competitive handicap at Sandown on his final start, and this winning pointer looks a very interesting runner on his return and chase debut. He goes well when fresh and is expected to prove this handicap mark a lenient one.

Recommended Bet Back Scamallach Liath in the 14:30 Plumpton SBK 10/11

Batwomen showed plenty of ability on her hurdling debut at Fontwell last season, and she showed the benefit of her reappearance run when opening her account in this sphere on her handicap debut again at Fontwell last month.

She got the job done nicely on that occasion, too, always travelling smoothly, creeping into contention and produced to lead jumping the final flight.

Batwomen was just ridden on the run-in to maintain her advantage and she is open to further progress, so she looks a compelling contender in this handicap up just 5lb in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Batwomen in the 16:10 Plumpton SBK 4/1

