Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know
Timeform provide three horses to focus on at Musselburgh, Newcastle and Wolverhampton this Monday...
Rise in weights could underestimate Stringtoyourbow
Sectarius has more to offer for new stable
Khangai can show he's fairly treated
Bold-jumping Stringtoyourbow could be tough to peg back
Stringtoyourbow's jumping looked an asset when he was third at Worcester on his penultimate start and he again impressed in that department when successful at Southwell last time, earning the 'j' in-running symbol from Timeform's reporter to note he jumped well.
Stringtoyourbow - who has been ridden positively the last twice - kicked on three out at Southwell and went six lengths clear up the run-in before he was eased right down close home, ultimately scoring by two and three-quarter lengths and earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one of interest.
A 6 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and his bold jumping could make him difficult to peg back over this shorter trip and around this sharp track.
Sectarius' finishing effort caught the eye
Sectarius was slowly into stride and held up in a race run at a steady gallop on his first start for Ed Bethell (previously with Pat Murphy) over this course and distance in October, but he was good enough to overcome that disadvantage, ultimately winning by a length and a quarter.
Sectarius was up more than half a mile in trip but his strength in the finish was impressive and he was good enough to come from last to first, earning a sectional upgrade 5 lb higher than anything else in the race. He was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter.
A 5 lb rise in the weights for Sectarius looks lenient, particularly as he remains unexposed for this yard and over middle-distances, and he is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Clear claims on ratings for Khangai
Trainer James Owen excels with his recruits and it didn't take him long to get a good tune from Khangai after he joined the yard from Mark Rimell.
Khangai made no impression on his first start for Owen here in October but he showed improved form to win at Southwell only eight days later, doing well to come from last to first in a race run at a steady gallop.
He was unable to pull off similar hold-up tactics over this course and distance last time, but he shaped as if still in form and he remains on a good mark. His only win for his previous stable came off a 6 lb higher mark, and he is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this mile-and-a-half handicap.
