Monday Racing Tips: 5/2 Harley Street can build on recent promise say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Cork, Naas and Ripon on Monday.
Kings Merchant going in the right direction
Heavens Gate the class act in the Ballyhane
Harley Street has been shaping up well
Kings Merchant developing good strike rate this season
Kings Merchant has been progressing well and he registered his third win from only six starts this season when narrowly prevailing at Doncaster last month.
He had to work hard to score by a short head but he had a couple of last-time winners in second and third so that appeals as a good piece of form for the level.
That was a career-best effort from Kings Merchant and a 3 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this progressive three-year-old who is up against older, more exposed rivals here. Last year's winner Bay Breeze is the obvious danger after falling in the weights but the in-form Kings Merchant is taken to enhance his fine strike rate this season.
Improvement expected from Harley Street
Harley Street has shaped better than the bare result would suggest on both starts in handicap hurdles and, with the Timeform 'p' to mark him out as a likely improver, he can take a step forward here.
He raced on the unfavoured inside and may have needed the run when offering encouragement on his return at Tipperary last month and he then proved unlucky in running when fourth on the opening day of the Galway Festival last Monday.
Harley Street looked a threat approaching the second last but he was caught in a pocket towards the inside just as the tempo was lifting which cost him ground at a crucial stage of the race. However, it was encouraging how he kept on into fourth up the run-in, earning the Horse In Focus Flag and leaving the impression that he would benefit from a step back up in trip.
He showed fairly useful form when winning a maiden at the Curragh on his second start on the Flat and that performance, allied with a couple of encouraging efforts in handicap hurdles, suggest he should prove better than his current mark over jumps.
Recommended bets
