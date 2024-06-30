Monday Horse Racing Tips: Lennon can complete hat-trick say Timeform

Hat-trick beckons for Lennon

Ready Freddie Go on a good mark

Gis A Sub ready to strike

Lennon didn't show much in three relatively quick starts on the all-weather towards the backend of last year, but he represents a yard who are building a reputation of bringing horses on gradually, and he has proved a different proposition since switched to turf and handicaps this season.

He opened his account in good style on his return at Bath, proving an opening mark of 58 a lenient one, and he impressed with how strong he was at the finish when following up over a mile at this course eight days ago.

The manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages, along with the stamina in his pedigree, suggests that he'll relish and likely improve further for this longer trip, so he makes plenty of appeal turned out under a 6 lb penalty.

Recommended Bet Back Lennon in the 14:10 Pontefract SBK 8/11

Ready Freddie Go is a regular on turf, but he was successful over this course and distance on his sole visit to Wolverhampton, and he left the impression at Redcar last time that he is ready to strike again.

He was caught only by a pair played later in the day, despite having to check his stride and becoming slightly unbalanced when a football appeared in his racing line around a furlong out, and he has been dropped a further 1lb in the weights since.

Ready Freddie Go hasn't had many attempts in this grade of handicap, and now 5lb below his last winning mark, he makes plenty of appeal from his inside draw now fitted with

Recommended Bet Back Ready Freddie Go in the 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 9/2

Gis A Sub sole career success came over six furlongs at this course in 2021, so his strike rate isn't so inspiring, however, he continues to fall down the weights, and he is becoming too well treated to ignore from a career-low mark of 61.

He was well backed and shaped better than the bare result at Ripon last time, too, coming from a long way back and ending up widest of all, and he's not one to quite give up on yet with the cheekpieces going back on.

Gis A Sub obviously goes well at this track and represents a yard that do well with such types.