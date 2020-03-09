To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening: Watch Replay Here

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 9 March

Racing in the dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick the best three bets at Parx and Turf Paradise on Monday....

"...has been in consistent form of late..."

Timeform on Sweet Poison

#2 King Koa - Parx R2 (17:22 GMT)

King Koa made all the running before weakening into third late on at Laurel Park last time, but this represents a drop in class for Joseph Taylor's charge, who is expected take full advantage of this return to calmer waters to run out a gate-to-wire winner. Matchtree looks the pick of the remainder, while Miami Tiger is another with solid place claims.

#1 Ohtani - Turf Paradise R2 (20:53 GMT)

Ohtani got his head back in front around here at the start of last month, but paid the price for a protracted duel when sixth under similar conditions last time. He looks worth chancing to quickly get back on the up here though, so he gets the vote ahead of Night At The Opera and Maxum.

#7 Sweet Poison - Turf Paradise R3 (21:21 GMT)

Sweet Poison has been in consistent form of late, and was probably a little unfortunate not to run the winner a little closer at this venue last time after being forced to make her run from seven wide. She finished ahead of the majority of this field on that occasion and looks well placed to confirm that form, with Lucky Mac and Fran's Empire the two most likely to chase her home.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 King Koa - Parx R2 (17:22 GMT)
#1 Ohtani - Turf Paradise R2 (20:53 GMT)
#7 Sweet Poison - Turf Paradise R3 (21:21 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Parx (US) 9th Mar (R2 1m Claim)

Monday 9 March, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stormy Justin
Machtree
King Koa
Miami Tiger
Three Phase
Asphalt Paving
Fist Of Thor
Diamond Square
Up
Down

Bet slip

TPara (US) 9th Mar (R2 6f Claim)

Monday 9 March, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ohtani
Maxum
Top Rocket
Bubba Bay
Night At The Opera
Fly First Class
Up
Down

Bet slip

TPara (US) 9th Mar (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Monday 9 March, 8.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Feather Boa
Redhawk
Frans Empire
Lucky Mac
Bess Ever
Star Fever
Sweet Poison
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham Day 1 New & Existing Customers

  • Login or Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL300
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange in the first Race.
  • Earn - £/€20 as a Mobile Free Bet
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles