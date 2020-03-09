Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 9 March

#2 King Koa - Parx R2 (17:22 GMT)

King Koa made all the running before weakening into third late on at Laurel Park last time, but this represents a drop in class for Joseph Taylor's charge, who is expected take full advantage of this return to calmer waters to run out a gate-to-wire winner. Matchtree looks the pick of the remainder, while Miami Tiger is another with solid place claims.

#1 Ohtani - Turf Paradise R2 (20:53 GMT)

Ohtani got his head back in front around here at the start of last month, but paid the price for a protracted duel when sixth under similar conditions last time. He looks worth chancing to quickly get back on the up here though, so he gets the vote ahead of Night At The Opera and Maxum.

#7 Sweet Poison - Turf Paradise R3 (21:21 GMT)

Sweet Poison has been in consistent form of late, and was probably a little unfortunate not to run the winner a little closer at this venue last time after being forced to make her run from seven wide. She finished ahead of the majority of this field on that occasion and looks well placed to confirm that form, with Lucky Mac and Fran's Empire the two most likely to chase her home.