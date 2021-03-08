Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 March

#1 Broadside - Fairview R6 (13:15)

A winner of a novice at this course in December, Broadside has run at least as well in twice finishing runner-up at this venue since the turn of the year. He is in good form at present and is one to take seriously. Duke Of Cards has been knocking on the door of late and could represent the main danger, while Sailing Lizard also merits consideration.

#9 Sugar Gum - Fairview R7 (13:50)

A winner of three of her six runs last year, all three coming over this course and distance, Sugar Gum finished a respectable sixth in a handicap at this venue last time. She should come on for that outing and is expected to bounce right back to her best. Mendocino and Scented Garden appeal most of the remainder.

#10 Jay Fizz - Fairview R8 (14:30)

Jay Fizz's best effort for a while came when he finished runner-up over this course and distance in January, and though he could only finish seventh last time, he can now race off 11 lb lower than his last winning mark and must enter calculations. Mojito Magic will be looking to build on his win at this venue last time and is an obvious danger, while Angel Bouquet gets the vote for third.