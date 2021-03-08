To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Monday...

"...in good form at present and is one to take seriously."

Timeform on Broadside

#1 Broadside - Fairview R6 (13:15)

A winner of a novice at this course in December, Broadside has run at least as well in twice finishing runner-up at this venue since the turn of the year. He is in good form at present and is one to take seriously. Duke Of Cards has been knocking on the door of late and could represent the main danger, while Sailing Lizard also merits consideration.

#9 Sugar Gum - Fairview R7 (13:50)

A winner of three of her six runs last year, all three coming over this course and distance, Sugar Gum finished a respectable sixth in a handicap at this venue last time. She should come on for that outing and is expected to bounce right back to her best. Mendocino and Scented Garden appeal most of the remainder.

#10 Jay Fizz - Fairview R8 (14:30)

Jay Fizz's best effort for a while came when he finished runner-up over this course and distance in January, and though he could only finish seventh last time, he can now race off 11 lb lower than his last winning mark and must enter calculations. Mojito Magic will be looking to build on his win at this venue last time and is an obvious danger, while Angel Bouquet gets the vote for third.

