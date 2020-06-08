Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 8 June

#5 Bucky's Drama - Tampa Bay R4 (18:55)

The lightly-raced Bucky's Drama is firmly on the up and can complete the hat-trick in this allowance optional claimer. Her most recent win was impressive and she should have no trouble stepping up to 6f for the first time. Bridge Dancer is from a barn that does well in this type of race and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#1 Hey Griff - Tampa Bay R6 (19:55)

Hey Griff has been absent for a little while but now drops in grade and switches from turf back to dirt. This maiden claimer lacks depth and it will be disappointing if he can't break his duck. Happy Guy is another that ought to go well, while Not Telling can follow the first two home.

#7 Commander of Death - Tampa Bay R7 (20:25)

Commander of Death has been running well of late and is now the subject of a positive trainer change having joined the barn of Nick Caruso. She can score at the first time of asking for new connections. Kuringai usually takes a run or two to hit form and should fare better than recently, while Victory Spell is another that can't be completely discounted.