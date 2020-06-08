Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 June

#6 Our Man In Havana - Vaal R6 (14:05)

Our Man In Havana picked up where he left off at the beginning of this season, winning over this course and distance in January to complete a belated double, having won under similar conditions on his previous appearance in November. He ran just as well when fourth over further at Turffontein subsequently, before producing arguably a career-best effort to finish third in a listed Derby trial at the same venue in March, finishing four-lengths clear of subsequent South African Derby winner Out Of Your League. This represents a return to calmer waters for Our Man In Havana, who can make his presence felt ahead of Before Noon and Diorama.

#6 Singforafa - Vaal R8 (15:10)

Singforafa produced a career-best performance when winning a big-field handicap at Turffontein in March, leaving her previous form well behind. That was her first run of the season, so this slight layoff should not be an issue, and another crack at this distance, over which she has produced the best two efforts of her career, only adds to her appeal. American Hustle and True To Life represent the main dangers.

#4 Gemcutter - Vaal R9 (15:45)

After knocking at the door quite consistently this season, including when beaten a nose over this course and distance in February, Gemcutter was well supported in the market on his latest outing, and though he ultimately disappointed into fourth, he could be worth another chance to regain the winning thread here. These look to be his optimum conditions and he holds every chance if able to bounce back to his best. Varimax has progress plenty is his last two outings and is likely to be the one to chase the selection home, while Windy Flight makes appeal from an each-way perspective.