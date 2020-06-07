To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 8 June

Horses breaking from the starting stalls
There's a good card at Haydock on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...she still looks well treated from just a 3 lb higher mark..."

Timeform on Queen Gamrah

Back
Queen Gamrah - 14:45 Haydock

Queen Gamrah created a favourable impression as a juvenile, winning at Kempton and Newcastle before running well when runner-up at Wolverhampton on her handicap debut. She was beaten only three-quarters of a length on that occasion, pulling nicely clear of the third, and she still looks well treated from just a 3 lb higher mark. Her trainer, Mark Johnston, is in excellent form and a bold bid looks on the cards.

Lay
Flashing Approach - 16:45 Lingfield

Flashing Approach is a brother to the smart Tha'ir and was sent off at only 7/4 on debut at Epsom last season, suggesting he had been showning positive signs. He made little impact at Epsom, but showed much more when fourth at Haydock, albeit helped by getting the run of the race out in front. He could yet do much better, and the Johnston yard is in flying form, but a mark of 70 looks stiff enough based on what he has achieved and it is a surprise he has been installed as favourite.

Smart Stat
Clareyblue - 12:45 Haydock

£29.85 - Martyn Meade's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Clareyblue finished runner-up in a strong minor event on his second and final start in 2019, and he confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at Newcastle in January. He was long odds-on that day, but the sectionals show that an opening mark of 86 could underestimate him, and fitness is unlikely to be an issue given trainer Martyn Meade's good record with horses returning from a break.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

