Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 February

#8 Sailing Lizard - Fairview R5 (12:45)

Sailing Lizard makes his all weather debut here in what must be viewed as a much easier task than he is used to contesting, competing in Grade 1 and listed company back in 2019. Things haven't really gone his way lately, but he is clearly a classy operator, and this could be a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways should he take to the surface. Philos is a clear pick for second, while Meercat is taken to fill out the places.

#6 Frankie Two Shoes - Fairview R6 (13:20)

Frankie Two Shoes has been knocking on the door of late, including when second to a subsequent winner at this venue last time. He looks well in at the weights and gets the vote to go one better. City Dancer could give the selection most to think about, while All In Line also merits consideration.

#6 Jay Fizz - Fairview R7 (13:55)

Jay Fizz bounced back to something like his best to finish runner-up over this course and distance last time, the application of first-time blinkers seeming to spark a resurgence. He retains the headgear here and could be difficult to catch in his bid to go one better. Pluviophile was a winner here in December and appeals most of the remainder.