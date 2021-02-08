Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 February

Fair (RSA) 8th Feb (R5 1600m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 8 February, 12.45pm
|Philos
|Norfolk Pine
|Nippy Sweetie
|Bockscar
|Meercat
|Lets Blaze
|Master Newton
|Sailing Lizard
Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Monday...
"...looks well in at the weights and gets the vote to go one better."
Timeform on Frankie Two Shoes
#8 Sailing Lizard - Fairview R5 (12:45)
Sailing Lizard makes his all weather debut here in what must be viewed as a much easier task than he is used to contesting, competing in Grade 1 and listed company back in 2019. Things haven't really gone his way lately, but he is clearly a classy operator, and this could be a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways should he take to the surface. Philos is a clear pick for second, while Meercat is taken to fill out the places.
#6 Frankie Two Shoes - Fairview R6 (13:20)
Frankie Two Shoes has been knocking on the door of late, including when second to a subsequent winner at this venue last time. He looks well in at the weights and gets the vote to go one better. City Dancer could give the selection most to think about, while All In Line also merits consideration.
#6 Jay Fizz - Fairview R7 (13:55)
Jay Fizz bounced back to something like his best to finish runner-up over this course and distance last time, the application of first-time blinkers seeming to spark a resurgence. He retains the headgear here and could be difficult to catch in his bid to go one better. Pluviophile was a winner here in December and appeals most of the remainder.
