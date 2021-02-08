To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 8 February

South African racing
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Monday...

"...looks well in at the weights and gets the vote to go one better."

Timeform on Frankie Two Shoes

#8 Sailing Lizard - Fairview R5 (12:45)

Sailing Lizard makes his all weather debut here in what must be viewed as a much easier task than he is used to contesting, competing in Grade 1 and listed company back in 2019. Things haven't really gone his way lately, but he is clearly a classy operator, and this could be a good opportunity for him to bounce back to winning ways should he take to the surface. Philos is a clear pick for second, while Meercat is taken to fill out the places.

#6 Frankie Two Shoes - Fairview R6 (13:20)

Frankie Two Shoes has been knocking on the door of late, including when second to a subsequent winner at this venue last time. He looks well in at the weights and gets the vote to go one better. City Dancer could give the selection most to think about, while All In Line also merits consideration.

#6 Jay Fizz - Fairview R7 (13:55)

Jay Fizz bounced back to something like his best to finish runner-up over this course and distance last time, the application of first-time blinkers seeming to spark a resurgence. He retains the headgear here and could be difficult to catch in his bid to go one better. Pluviophile was a winner here in December and appeals most of the remainder.

Recommended bets

#8 Sailing Lizard - Fairview R5 (12:45)
#6 Frankie Two Shoes - Fairview R6 (13:20)
#6 Jay Fizz - Fairview R7 (13:55)

Fair (RSA) 8th Feb (R5 1600m Hcap)

Monday 8 February, 12.45pm

Philos
Norfolk Pine
Nippy Sweetie
Bockscar
Meercat
Lets Blaze
Master Newton
Sailing Lizard
Fair (RSA) 8th Feb (R6 1600m Hcap)

Monday 8 February, 1.20pm

Duchess Of State
Turn It Up Harvey
Nixon
Popsicle Toes
Tom n Jerry
Frankie Two Shoes
Final Assembly
Oasis Queen
City Dancer
All In Line
Captains Vista
The Dictator
Fair (RSA) 8th Feb (R7 1000m Hcap)

Monday 8 February, 1.55pm

Procrastination
Pluviophile
Latest Craze
Deri
Jay Fizz
Sheiks Storm
For Luck Sake
Wangan Midnight
The Greek Soldier
