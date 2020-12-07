To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 7 December

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...

"...she is a confident selection to open her account at the seventh attempt..."

Timeform on Diamonds And Toads

#4 Jonathan - Greyville R5 (12:50 GMT)

Jonathan is now only slightly higher in the weights than when winning here in July, while there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from his latest fourth over this course and distance, when finishing just behind the leaders in a bunched finish. He is fancied to build on that effort to regain the winning thread this time, with Alphamikefoxtrot and Bright Flame heading the list of dangers.

#8 Fever - Greyville R6 (13:25 GMT)

Fever is on a good mark and could be the way to go after taking a step back in the right direction when sixth (beaten only three and a half lengths) over this course and distance seven days ago. Sea Sponge has been running consistently of late and is feared most ahead of Secret Dynasty.

#9 Diamonds And Toads - Greyville R8 (14:40 GMT)

Diamonds And Toads produced her best effort yet when fourth on turf here last time, keeping on well to be beaten only four lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so she is a confident selection to open her account at the seventh attempt, leaving Maxine du Monde and Trip To Freedom to battle it out for the minor honours.

Grey (RSA) 7th Dec (R6 1800m Hcap)

Monday 7 December, 1.25pm

Market rules

Gravitation
Brigade
Rocky Coast
Ibutho
Secret Dynasty
Viking Red
Sea Sponge
Fever
Dom Seguidor
Grey (RSA) 7th Dec (R8 1700m Plt)

Monday 7 December, 2.40pm

Market rules

Acantha
Trip To Freedom
Frilly Sox
Maxine Du Monde
Conker The World
Golden Delight
Im Attracktive
Diamonds And Toads
Suzie Two Shoes
Venus Flytrap
Meghan
