Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 7 December

Grey (RSA) 7th Dec (R6 1800m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 7 December, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gravitation
|Brigade
|Rocky Coast
|Ibutho
|Secret Dynasty
|Viking Red
|Sea Sponge
|Fever
|Dom Seguidor
Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...
"...she is a confident selection to open her account at the seventh attempt..."
Timeform on Diamonds And Toads
#4 Jonathan - Greyville R5 (12:50 GMT)
Jonathan is now only slightly higher in the weights than when winning here in July, while there was plenty of encouragement to be taken from his latest fourth over this course and distance, when finishing just behind the leaders in a bunched finish. He is fancied to build on that effort to regain the winning thread this time, with Alphamikefoxtrot and Bright Flame heading the list of dangers.
#8 Fever - Greyville R6 (13:25 GMT)
Fever is on a good mark and could be the way to go after taking a step back in the right direction when sixth (beaten only three and a half lengths) over this course and distance seven days ago. Sea Sponge has been running consistently of late and is feared most ahead of Secret Dynasty.
#9 Diamonds And Toads - Greyville R8 (14:40 GMT)
Diamonds And Toads produced her best effort yet when fourth on turf here last time, keeping on well to be beaten only four lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up, so she is a confident selection to open her account at the seventh attempt, leaving Maxine du Monde and Trip To Freedom to battle it out for the minor honours.
