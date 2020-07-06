Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 6 July

#13 Hollywood Talent - Delaware Park R4 (19:45)

Hollywood Talent may be entering the latter stages of his career, but he proved himself as good as ever with some creditable efforts last year. He is stepped back into claiming company for the first time since 2017 here and should have too much class for these opponents, with Axtell and Pool Winner the pick of the reaminder.

#6 It's Pazible - Delaware Park R5 (20:15)

It's Pazible was below form when sixth at Parx on his final appearance in December, but faces a much easier task on his return and is a leading player judged on the figures. Mr. Vecchio hails from a yard with a long history of success and could prove the main threat, while Sergeant Azer makes up the shortlist.

#7 Totalitario - Delaware Park R6 (20:45)

Totalitario was a comfortable winner at Charles Town on his penultimate start and wasn't beaten too far when fifth at Laurel Park on his final appearance four months ago. He has top jockey Edwin Gonzalez taking over in the saddle here and is of obvious interest on his return to action. The Stifler arrives here in search of the hat-trick and gets the vote for second, while Confessor is another entitled to a second look.