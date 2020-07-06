To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 6 July

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets from Delaware Park tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Delaware Park on Monday...

"...faces a much easier task on his return and is a leading player judged on the figures."

Timeform on I's Pazible

#13 Hollywood Talent - Delaware Park R4 (19:45)

Hollywood Talent may be entering the latter stages of his career, but he proved himself as good as ever with some creditable efforts last year. He is stepped back into claiming company for the first time since 2017 here and should have too much class for these opponents, with Axtell and Pool Winner the pick of the reaminder.

#6 It's Pazible - Delaware Park R5 (20:15)

It's Pazible was below form when sixth at Parx on his final appearance in December, but faces a much easier task on his return and is a leading player judged on the figures. Mr. Vecchio hails from a yard with a long history of success and could prove the main threat, while Sergeant Azer makes up the shortlist.

#7 Totalitario - Delaware Park R6 (20:45)

Totalitario was a comfortable winner at Charles Town on his penultimate start and wasn't beaten too far when fifth at Laurel Park on his final appearance four months ago. He has top jockey Edwin Gonzalez taking over in the saddle here and is of obvious interest on his return to action. The Stifler arrives here in search of the hat-trick and gets the vote for second, while Confessor is another entitled to a second look.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#13 Hollywood Talent – Delaware Park R4 (19:45)
#6 It’s Pazible – Delaware Park R5 (20:15)
#7 Totalitario – Delaware Park R6 (20:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Delaw (US) 6th Jul (R4 5f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fort Royal
Pool Winner
Victory Chimes
Classy Solution
Charging Lion
Strong Breeze
Axtell
Mcpherson
Forman The Foreman
Hollywood Talent
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Delaw (US) 6th Jul (R5 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bourbon Agogo
Mr. Vecchio
Noble King
Davids Prospec
Sergeant Azer
Its Pazible
Aiken On Tap
Aldos Kitten
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Delaw (US) 6th Jul (R6 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 6 July, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Whirlin Curlin
Confessor
Coach Adams
The Stifler
Marengo Road
Totalitario
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles