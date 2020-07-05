Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 6 July

#8 Star of Tennessee - Wagga R6 (06:35 BST)

Star of Tennessee was well backed when winning the Albury Maiden by five lengths from the front and she can control the race again and follow up. Dizzy Miss Lizzy wasn't beaten far in a higher grade last time and is feared, while Let's Get Animal is also considered.

#2 Assault'N'Bathory - Wagga R7 (07:10 BST)

Assault'N'Bathory is fast and has placed the last three times from the front and was sent off favourite in this grade last time. He's had a month away and comes back to a sprint today, so has plenty in his favour. Real Key gets a wide gate but he's a chance with the handy 3kg claim, while Straover impressed last time.

#1 Jungle Book - Wagga R8 (07:45 BST)

Jungle Book has won the last three easily and keeps improving. He has to manage an extra 500m today but gets the 3kg claim and should get a soft lead so is expected to go in again. Roland Garros was beaten two lenghts by the selection last time and will likely prove a threat again, while Aperol Sprint remains open to improvement.

